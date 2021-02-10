Meghan Markle won’t be traveling to England with Prince Harry this summer

Prince Harry will be stopping by to see the family this summer but Meghan is staying home with Archie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It has been revealed that Meghan Markle will not be accompanying her husband, Prince Harry, to the United Kingdom this summer.

Harry will be heading back to his grandmother’s kingdom for a host of special events happening this summer, which include celebrating Prince Philip’s 100th birthday and the Trooping of the Color, which is a military ceremony held each year.

The Queen will also turn 95 this summer.

Harry will also attend the unveiling of a statute to his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

However, if royal watchers were hoping to see a reunion of Meghan Markle with her eccentric in-laws, then they’ll be sorely disappointed, as the American will be staying home in LA.

Royal author Omid Scobie told OK Magazine that Meghan is not intentionally snubbing the Royal Family but has opted to remain at home for practical reasons, largely associated with the travel restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scobie further explained: “Neither Meghan nor Harry have been vaccinated, and travel plans are still very much up in the air.”

Meghan Markle wishes to stay with son, Archie

Meghan has no wish to spend time away from Archie, and international travel with a small child is always a bit difficult and becomes even more complicated when you factor in various pandemic restrictions.

Meghan reckons traveling with Archie might be difficult due to COVID restrictions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Harry himself is yet to confirm his own travel plans due to the fluid nature of the situation, but it seems easier if he travels alone.

But Scobie argues that if not for COVID-19, then Meghan and Archie would be back in the UK with Harry.

Meghan and Harry are currently embroiled in numerous lawsuits with various UK tabloid publications, so it’s therefore understandable if a big deal is made out of their arrival in England, and it’s also understandable that Meghan might want to avoid that situation.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain good relationship with Queen Elizabeth

Regarding Meghan and Harry’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth, Scobie argues that the wandering grandson and his wife remain close very to the Monarch.

Before the Duke and Duchess left for America, the couple lived at Frogmore Cottage, close to Windsor Castle, where the Queen spends a lot of her time. And it was during this time that the Queen formed a close bond with great-grandson Archie.

The trio is thought to regularly take Zoom calls with the rest of the Royal Family in England, something the Queen and Archie reportedly enjoy very much.

In other Royal news this week, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced the birth of a baby boy yesterday. The child is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild and is 11th in line to the throne.

Also, this week, the Royal Family announced the sale of underwater land from the Crown Estate to various energy companies for the use of constructing wind farms that they hope will power over 7 million British homes.