Prince Philip transferred to a second hospital to treat infection and pre-existing heart condition

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has been transferred to a second hospital in London. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has been transferred to a second hospital in London as doctors continue to treat the Queen’s husband for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday morning that 99-year-old Philip was moved by ambulance from the private King Edward VII hospital in central London to St. Bartholomew’s hospital, also in London.

The statement read: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew’s hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Palace also said that the Prince is responding to treatment, but that he is expected to remain in the hospital until the end of next week: “The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalized almost two weeks ago in what the doctor’s called a “precautionary measure.” At the time, he arrived in a private car and reportedly walked inside unaided.

The Prince had been self-isolating with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle when he was advised to attend a hospital. The Palace was quick to confirm that his illness was unconnected to COVID-19. The Queen and Philip both received their coronavirus vaccinations in January.

Royal Family members have given updates on Prince Philip

Philip’s grandson, Prince William, issued an update on his status last Monday when he told a photographer the Duke was doing “okay,” and that the hospital staff was just “keeping an eye on him.”

Read More Meghan Markle won’t be traveling to England with Prince Harry this summer

And last Tuesday, Philip’s son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, said his father was feeling “a lot better” and was “looking forward to getting out.” The Earl added that the Family were keeping their “fingers crossed.”

Prince Philip left the King Edward VII hospital at approximately 10 am UK time. He was reportedly shielded from photographers and royal reporters by aides holding up umbrellas as he climbed into the back of a waiting ambulance.

Prince Philip is the longest-serving Royal Consort in British history

Philip has been married to Queen Elizabeth since 1947, and he holds the honor of being the longest-serving British consort (companion to the Sovereign). Before Philip, the longest-serving consort had been Princess Charlotte, who was married to King George III at the time of the American revolution.

In May 2017, he took a step back from Royal duties and now tends to avoid public events.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

He will be turning 100-years-old on June 10, and it’s expected to be a national celebration, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, of course.