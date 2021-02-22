Prince Philip health update: Prince William says he’s ‘doing ok’

Prince William has said his grandfather, Prince Philip, is doing ok. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs and Admedia

Prince William has spoken publicly about his grandfather Prince Philip’s health while visiting a COVID vaccination center, and he says the Royal Consort is “doing ok.”

This morning, William visited a Norfolk vaccination center not far from where the Cambridges are currently staying at Anmer Hall.

The Prince was there to discuss Britain’s largest ever vaccine rollout with health workers; however, Royal photographer Arthur Edwards took the opportunity to ask William how his grandfather is faring.

And William responded by stating: “Yes, he’s okay,” before adding with a wink: “They’re keeping an eye on him.”

Prince Philip has been in hospital since last Tuesday

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, was admitted to a hospital in London last Tuesday after doctors recommended he did so as a precautionary measure.

Prince Charles visited his father on Saturday, and Buckingham Palace has said Philip is in good spirits.

There has been no public statement on why it was thought necessary to hospitalize the Duke of Edinburgh, but Buckingham Palace said it’s unrelated to COVID-19. Both Philip and Elizabeth II received their vaccinations last month.

Philip arrived at the hospital in a car instead of an ambulance and walked unaided inside. At the time, he was said to be in good spirits.

However, he has been in the hospital for almost a week now, and some concern was raised over the weekend when his son Prince Charles visited him.

Charles spent half an hour at the King Edward VII hospital, which alarmed some Royal watchers as the hospital stated visitors were only welcome in “exceptional circumstances.”

The Palace has remained tight-lipped on his condition except for a brief statement over the weekend, which read: “The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in the hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week.”

And added: “As we have previously said, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.”

Charles has been the only family member to visit the Duke; the Queen is currently staying at Windsor Castle. However, the Queen has become used to spending time apart from her husband ever since Philip retired from public events in 2017.

The Royal Consort now likes to spend his time on the secluded Wood Farm at Sandringham while his wife takes care of her official duties.

Prince William toured a vaccination center in Norfolk

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for the Cambridges has tweeted pictures of William’s trip to the vaccination center this morning. The Prince was photographed discussing the vaccination rollout with health workers.

Delivering thousands of vaccines every week, the NHS staff and volunteers involved in the rollout here and across the UK, have shown incredible dedication throughout. pic.twitter.com/Mpojl8wgNd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2021

Fingers crossed that Philip makes a full recovery in plenty of time for his 100th birthday celebration on June 10.

In other Royal Family news, Prince William has reportedly said he is “sad and genuinely shocked” at how his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle responded to the Queen after removing their royal patronages.

Prince Harry and Meghan have also hit the headlines after a women’s shelter in Dallas, Texas, announced that the couple had sent them aid to help with repairs to a facility that was damaged in the recent winter storm.