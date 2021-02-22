Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send surprise aid to women’s shelter affected by Texas winter storms

Harry and Meghan have donated to a women’s shelter in Dallas, Texas. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

It’s been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise donation to a women’s shelter in Dallas, Texas, after the charity suffered damage in last week’s winter storms.

The Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support announced on Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be helping them repair flood damage to their transitional housing facility in Dallas, Texas.

It’s been a massive news week for the Sussexes’ after it was confirmed that they would not be returning to England to recommence working for Buckingham Palace. As a result of their decision, Queen Elizabeth has revoked several of their honorary titles and Royal patronages.

The Palace stated that Meghan and Harry would be unable to continue with “the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

However, the couple responded by stating that they would continue to “live a life of service outside” of the Royal fold and that “service is universal.”

It seems that the Duke and Duchess are true to their word, as, on Sunday, they donated to the Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support in Dallas, Texas.

The organization, which seeks to aid women and children who have been victims of domestic violence, has experienced damages and flooding due to Texas’s winter storms last week.

The royal donation was made through Harry and Meghan’s non-profit Archewell Foundation.

Genesis Shelter thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Genesis Shelter took to Twitter to thank the Royal couple and the Foundation for the donation.

They wrote: “Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs.”

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons February 22, 2021

Fans registered support for Harry, Meghan, and the Genesis Shelter

Online supporters of Meghan and Harry and the Genesis organization were quick to give praise to the couple and to ask how they too could help.

One fan wrote in praise of the couple: “Harry and Meghan are people of action. They always focus on what to do to help people. I love them so much.”

Pic credit: @AgathedeLili/Twitter

One fan of the Sussexes’ wrote: “How can Prince Harry and Meghan’s supporters help too?”

Pic credit: @JoDivaRunner/Twitter

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, added in a statement on Sunday evening: “Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone.”

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told HuffPost: “The Duke and Duchess said to the Genesis team today that their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need.”

They added that the couple is “heartbroken to see communities across Texas still struggling to access the very basic resources we all need.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dominated the Royal news feeds this week, as well as the controversy surrounding their titles; the couple also revealed on Valentine’s Day that Meghan is pregnant again.