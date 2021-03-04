Prince Philip recovering after ‘successful’ surgery for a heart condition

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is recovering after undergoing surgery for a heart condition.
In a brief statement released by the Palace, they explained that Philip had undergone a successful procedure and that he would remain in the hospital for the next few days in order to recover.
The statement read: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”
The Queen’s 99-year-old husband has now spent 16 nights in the hospital after first being admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16.
The Palace and the Family have been rather tight-lipped about the elderly Duke’s condition and have not given many details beyond stating that he had not contracted COVID-19 and was doing alright. His grandson Prince William said last week that Philip was doing “ok,” and he said with a wink that “they’re keeping an eye on him.”
Prince Philip was transferred to a heart specialist hospital
However, after the patient was transferred from King Edward’s to St. Bartholomews, the Palace stated that he was suffering from an infection and a pre-existing heart condition but that he was responding to treatment.
It’s been reported that St. Bartholomew’s is home to one of Europe’s largest specialist heart care units.
This heart condition is likely related to a blocked coronary artery that the Prince suffered back in 2011. At the time, the family were preparing to celebrate Christmas when Philip was airlifted by helicopter from the Sandringham Estate to a hospital where he was fitted with a stent.
The Duke will be celebrating his 100th birthday on June 10, and the Kingdom is expecting to have a celebratory bash in his honor, depending on any COVID-19 restrictions that might remain in place, of course.
Queen Elizabeth has kept busy while Prince Philip recovers
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has been keeping herself busy while Philip recovers. This week she placed a video call to South Australia to be briefed on the vaccination rollout that’s happening in her down under realm.
And this morning, Her Majesty held an audience with the head of the Royal Air Force to hear how the military branch has helped to deal with the pandemic.
Fans and Royal watchers were delighted earlier today when the Royals released an old and adorable picture of Queen Elizabeth and her husband from 1976. The pair were photographed in their personal library at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
In other royal news today, footage from a preview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey shows the Duchess of Sussex accuse the Royal Family of having an active role in perpetuating falsehoods about herself and Harry. The interview will be broadcast this Sunday, March 7.
