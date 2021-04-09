Prince Harry will return to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral but Meghan Markle may not

Prince Harry is expected to return home for Prince Philip’s funeral but pregnant Meghan may not. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly preparing to return to the U.K. following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Monsters and Critics reported that Prince Philip died today at 99. A statement released by the Royal Family said he passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle.

Following news of Philip’s death, the Daily Mail reported a source revealed Harry will “do his utmost” to return home for the Duke’s burial.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family,” the source said. “He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.”

The Daily Mail later confirmed that Harry would attend Prince Philip’s burial at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next week. He is expected to return to the U.K. by private jet and may be granted a diplomatic exemption to waive quarantine rules.

Markle may not return to the U.K.

However, it was said to be unlikely that Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will return with Harry to the U.K.

The Sussexes had announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child, a girl, after they welcome their first child, Archie, back in May 2019.

The Sussexes are expecting their daughter in the Summer and Meghan is reportedly planning a home birth.

Markle and Harry left the U.K. back in March 2020 after they announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles as working members of the Royal Family. After initially moving to Vancouver Island, Canada in January, the couple relocated to Los Angeles, California in March.

They are currently living in their multi-million property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

Philip was in the hospital when the Sussexes’ Oprah interview was aired

Philip was admitted to the hospital earlier in February after Harry and Meghan left the U.K.

Monsters & Critics reported at the time that the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16 as a “precautionary measure.”

He was later transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital after being diagnosed with an infection. At St. Bartholomew’s, Philip underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition and was transferred back to King Edward VII days later.

He returned home to Windsor Castle on March 16.

Harry was reportedly asked to come home in March to see Philip

Sources revealed in March that Harry was asked to return home to see Philip while he was recovering following heart surgery.

Although the Duke of Sussex reportedly stayed in touch with his grandparents after he left the U.K., some members of the Royal Family wanted him to return home to see his grandfather after he was hospitalized

Meghan and Harry came under pressure to postpone their Oprah interview

Prince Philip was in the hospital at the time that Meghan and Harry’s explosive Oprah interview aired in CBS and later on ITV in the U.K.

The Sussexes dropped bombshells that rocked the Royal Family during the interview broadcast on CBS on March 7.

The Sussexes and CBS came under pressure to postpone the interview out of respect for Prince Philip.

But sources close to the Duchess of Sussex said she would not postpone the interview even if she could because it had nothing to do with Philip’s health.

The sources also accused the Palace of trying to use Philip’s health to muzzle Meghan.