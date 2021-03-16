Prince Philip released from the hospital: Returns to Windsor Castle to be with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip has finally been released from the hospital. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has been released from the King Edward VII Hospital in London a month after he was first admitted.

The Queen’s husband was first admitted on February 16 and spent 28 days in medical care.

He was spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday morning, and a short time later, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying he’d returned to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is currently in residence.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VIII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.”

They added: “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VIII’s Hospital and St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared the statement to Twitter.

Per Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip is now back at home in Windsor: pic.twitter.com/dVCS0iYOKw — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 16, 2021

Prince Philip initially admitted as a ‘precautionary measure’

At the time of his admission, Buckingham Palace gave very little information regarding his condition beyond stating he had been “feeling unwell” and that it was a “precautionary measure” unrelated to COVID-19. He arrived at the hospital by car and had walked inside unaided.

However, since then, the Palace confirmed that the Duke was suffering from an infection and had even undergone successful heart surgery.

Philip was transferred to the specialist St. Bartholomew’s Hospital to undergo heart surgery earlier this month. After surgery, he was sent back to King Edward’s for rest and recuperation.

It was thought to be related to the blocked artery the Duke suffered in 2011, which led to him being airlifted to the hospital from the Sandringham Estate to allow a stent to be fitted.

At the end of February, his grandson Prince William told a reporter that Philip was doing “ok” and that they were “keeping an eye on him.” A week later, Prince Charles visited his father in the hospital when the pair reportedly spoke about the future of the monarchy.

Prince Harry was asked to return to UK because of Prince Philip

It’s understood that some Royal Family members had asked Prince Harry to come home because of his grandfather’s hospitalization, and it had even been suggested that the young Prince and Meghan Markle cancel their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Queen has continued to busy herself with the affairs of state while her husband has been in hospital, which included speaking to representatives in South Australia who briefed her on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in their state.

The Duke will be turning 100-years-old this summer, and the Kingdom is expected to put on a celebration for the Royal Consort, who has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947.

He retired from public service in 2017 when his wife agreed that he should step back from Royal duties. He was 96 at the time.