Meghan Markle is planning a home birth for her second child, Sussexes are expecting a daughter in the summer

Meghan Markle is planning a home birth for her second child. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly planning a home birth for her second child with Prince Harry.

Markle and Prince Harry are currently living in their multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

According to Page Six, a source close to the couple revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to give birth to her second child, a girl, at their mansion in Montecito.

Markle’s daughter will be the first-ever royal to be born in the U.S.

If Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter is born in the U.S. as planned, she will be the first-ever royal to be born in the U.S., Page Six noted.

She will also be entitled to U.S. citizenship.

Markle also planned home birth for Archie but doctors advised against it

The sources revealed that Markle also planned a home birth for Archie, but her doctors advised her to go to a hospital after he was overdue.

Monsters and Critics reported that Markle gave birth to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at London’s Portland Hospital in May 2019.

Although she is now also planning a home birth for her second child, she may have to abandon the plan if her doctors once again advise her to go to the hospital.

Markel and Harry announced their second pregancy on Valentine’s Day

News that Markle is planning a home birth comes after Omid Scobie, a royal biographer, took to social media on Valentine’s Day (February 14) to announce that the Sussexes were expecting their second child, Monsters and Critics reported.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” Scobie tweeted, quoting a spokesperson for the Sussexes. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The message was accompanied by a black-and-white photo taken by the photographer Misan Harriman.

It showed Harry sitting on the grass near a tree. Markle is lying on her back with her head on his lap. She gently places a hand on her baby bump.

The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend of the couple, and photographer, Misan Harriman. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

Since they announced they were expecting their second child, fans and royal watchers have been guessing what the Sussexes will name their baby.

Some have guessed that the baby could be named Doria, after her grandmother, Doria Ragland.

Markle and Harry are expecting their daughter in the summer

Markle and Harry are reportedly expecting their daughter in early Summer.

After they announced they were expecting their second child in February, they revealed in March, during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, that their second child is a girl.

“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” The Duke of Sussex said.

Markle and Harry also confirmed during the interview that they weren’t planning to have a third child.