Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip: ‘Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their Archewell website to pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, following news earlier today of the family patriarch’s death at the age of 99.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh: 1921-2021,” the message shared on the homepage of the website reads. “Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”

Prince Harry is returning home for Philip’s funeral

Monsters and Critics reported earlier today that Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. for the burial of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke’s burial is set for next Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

The news site earlier reported that a source said Harry will “do his utmost” to return home for Philip’s burial.

Sources later confirmed that he will attend the burial at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Harry is expected to return home from Los Angeles by private jet and may be granted an exemption to waive the country’s 10-day quarantine rule.

However, it is expected that he will be tested for COVID-19 before flying out of the U.S. and upon arrival in the U.K.

He has reportedly been self-isolating at his residence in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California, ahead of his return home.

Meghan Markle may not return to the U.K.

Although sources have confirmed that Harry will return to the U.K., there’s no word yet on whether Markle will return with Harry. However, it is believed unlikely that the Duchess of Sussex will return to the U.K. to attend the Duke’s funeral.

The Sussexes announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child, a girl. The baby is due in the summer and Markle is reportedly planning a home birth.

Royal watchers hope Harry’s return will offer a chance for reconciliation

Meanwhile, royal watchers are hoping that Harry’s return home will offer an opportunity for him and the rest of the family to mend fences following the rift over Megxit and the criticism sparked by the Sussexes’ controversial tell-all interview with Oprah last month.

Reports that Harry and William were able to put aside their differences to work together on the project to unveil a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, has raised hopes that Harry’s return home could help to bring the brothers back together.

Reports that Prince William is hoping that the rift between him and Harry will heal in time have also raised hopes of a rapprochement between the brothers.

In line with his wishes, Philip will not receive a state funeral

Omid Scobie, a friend and biographer of the Sussexes, shared the couple’s tribute on Twitter.

Omid Scobie also shared a message on Twitter that “In line with his wishes, Prince Philip will not receive a State Funeral” and that “his body will not be Lying-in-State.”

“Instead, the Duke will lie at Windsor Castle until his funeral in St George’s Chapel. Due to [the] pandemic, [the] public have been ‘regretfully requested’ not to attend,” the message added.

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the @RoyalFamily have asked that (for safety reasons): members of the public a charity donation instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of Prince Philip.



Scobie also shared a tweet that the Royal Family said that for safety reasons, people should donate to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.