Prince Harry and William put aside their differences to honor their late mother Princess Diana

Prince William and Harry setting aside their differences to honor their late mom, Diana, Princess of Wales. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly put aside their differences to work together to unveil a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, is also reportedly “playing peacemaker” between the estranged brothers as part of ongoing efforts to heal the rift between them, according to The Sun.

Harry, William, and Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, are part of a committee set up to manage the project for the statue.

The project was first announced on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in August 2017.

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at 36.

Diana’s statue will be unveiled on July 1

The brothers have been working together on the project to honor their mom before Megxit caused a rift between them.

Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down from their positions as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020.

Tensions between the brothers came to a head after Meghan and Harry made explosive allegations against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah.

However, in August 2020, months after Megxit, the brothers set aside their differences to issue a joint statement that the statue in honor of their mother will be unveiled on the grounds of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

And since then, Harry and William have reportedly approved the design for the statue.

Ian Rank-Broadley is the artist who was commissioned to create the statue, The Sun reported.

Royal watchers hope the project to honor Diana will help heal the rift between Harry and William

A source told The Sun that Rank-Broadley worked closely with William, 38, and Harry, 36, on the design for the statue. He sent the design to the brothers who gave a positive response.

Although it was not clear exactly when the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex approved the statue, royal watchers are reportedly hoping that working together on a project close to their hearts will help to mend the rift between them.

Reports that Prince Wiliam is “absolute intent” that the rift between him and Harry will heal in time have raised optimism that the joint project could help the brothers get back together.

Prince William and Harry were last seen together in public at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service, Express reported. Royal watchers claimed the rift between the brothers was evident during the event.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are “playing peacemakers”

Sources also told The Sun that Harry and William’s cousin Zara and her husband Mike Tindall have been “playing peacemakers” between the Dukes “over the past year.”

Zara Tindall is the second child and only daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. She is an accomplished rider who won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen, Germany in 2006. She also won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Her mom, Princess Anne, is the second child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She also won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and silver medals in 1975.