Prince Harry and William paid tribute to their late mom, Lady Diana, for Mother’s Day

Prince William and Prince Harry have paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media and Admedia

It was Mother’s Day in the UK yesterday, and both Prince Harry and Prince William found very different ways to pay tribute to their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981until their divorce in 1996; she was tragically killed a year later in a car crash in Paris when William was only 15-years-old, and Harry was just 12. She was 36 years old when she died.

At the time, William and Harry broke the hearts of millions when they were required to walk behind their mother’s coffin during a public funeral procession in front of thousands of people in attendance and millions watching on TV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

News has since emerged that Harry, who is now the same age as his mother when she died, arranged to have a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day lain on Diana’s grave, which is on the Spencer family estate at Althorp in England.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted cute cards to Late Princess Diana

William and Kate were more public with their tribute to Diana. They posted to Instagram three cards addressed to “Granny Diana,” written by their children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

According to their post, the three children write cards to Diana every year, and as you would expect, they are extremely touching, moving, and adorable: “Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.”

“Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day,” wrote 5-year-old Princess Charlotte. “I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte.”

Her older brother, George, 7, wrote: “Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always,” and 2-year-old Prince Louis drew a heart.

The Duke and Duchess also acknowledged that this Mother’s Day was difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions, they also acknowledged that “those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.”

But they suggested we all look “forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.”

There’s a royal rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

Recently, the younger brother confirmed in ‘that’ interview with Oprah Winfrey that there is currently a gulf between Harry and William, caused mainly by the events surrounding the Sussexes’ departure from the UK. During the interview, Harry said they currently needed space.

Last week, William admitted to a reporter that he hadn’t spoken to Harry since the interview, but that he intended to do so soon.

Harry and William are expected to come together this summer for an official unveiling of a statue to Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

When Oprah asked Harry what his mother would have thought about him stepping down from Royal duties, he responded: “I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”