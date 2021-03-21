Prince William is ‘absolutely intent’ that the rift between him and Harry will heal in time

Prince William is “absolutely intent” on healing the rift with Harry. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Reportedly, Prince William is “absolutely intent” that the rift between him and his younger brother, Harry, will heal in time, a source close to the Duke of Cambridge revealed, according to The Sunday Times.

Tensions between the brothers rose after Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from their positions as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The tensions escalated further after Markle and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah on CBS. During the interview, the Sussexes dropped bombshells that rocked the Royal Family.

They alleged that a member of the Royal Family made racially-charged comments about their son Archie, and Markle also alleged that members of the Royal Family did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed-race.

Prince William felt the Sussexes were ‘insulting’ and ‘disrespectful’ of the Queen

A source told The Sunday Times that Prince William felt “sad and genuinely shocked” at the Sussexes’ response to the Queen after she stripped them of their remaining royal patronages.

The Palace announced that the Queen was stripping Markle and Harry of their royal patronages ahead of their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace released a statement that said the Queen decided to strip Markle and Harry of their royal patronages because their circumstances after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family meant they were no longer in a position to perform the “the duties that come with a life of public service.”

Markle and Harry released a terse response that “service is universal” and that they could continue living “a life of service” after quitting the Royal Family.

A source close to William told The Sunday Times that the Prince was “very upset” by Markle and Harry’s response because he considered it “petulant,” “insulting,” and “disrespectful” of the Queen.

Prince William was also left ‘upset’ and ‘reeling’ by the bombshell Oprah interview

The bombshell allegations that the Sussexes made during the Oprah interview also left William, second-in-line to the throne, “very upset” and “reeling,” a source close to William told The Sunday Times.

William is missing Harry and is ‘intent’ on healing the rift between them

The Oprah interview is “still raw” in William’s mind, but he is determined to heal the rift with his brother in time, the source said.

“It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time,” the source said.

Despite being upset by the “disrespectful” behavior of the Sussexes to the Queen, and the allegations they made during the Oprah interview, Prince William is still missing his brother, Harry.

“Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother,” another source said, according to The Sunday Times. “They shared everything about their lives. An office, a foundation, meetings together most days, and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

William also feels under more pressure because all responsibility now rests with him after this brother Harry stepped back from his royal duties.

Prince William and Harry have spoken since the Oprah interview

The latest news comes after CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King revealed earlier in the week that Harry had discussions with senior members of the Royal Family, including his brother Prince William and father, Charles, Prince of Wales.

King said he was in contact with the Sussexes and that she learned that Harry spoke with both William and Charles but the talks “were not productive.”

That was reportedly the first time the brothers had spoken in months. But they are expected to come together in the summer during the unveiling of a statue in honor of their mother, Princess Diana.

It is hoped they will be able to make progress toward patching things up when they meet.