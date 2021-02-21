Prince William is reportedly ‘sad and genuinely shocked’ at Meghan and Harry’s response to the Queen

Prince William is reportedly upset by Prince Harry’s response to the Queen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is reportedly “sad and genuinely shocked” at Meghan and Prince Harry’s response to Queen Elizabeth after she stripped them of their remaining royal patronages, a source told The Sunday Times.

The source added that William was also “very upset” because he considered the Sussexes’ response “petulant,” “insulting,” and “disrespectful” of the Queen.

However, William is missing his younger brother and hopes they can be reconciled, the source reportedly said.

Queen Elizabeth stripped the Sussexes of their remaining royal patronages

The Queen stripped Prince Harry and Meghan of their remaining royal patronages following reports that they scheduled a tell-all interview with Oprah on CBS.

Prince Harry reportedly did not inform the Queen about the interview and she was “blindsided,” according to media reports.

Buckingham Palace later released a statement saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been stripped of their remaining royal patronages because they were no longer able to perform “the duties that come with a life of public service.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s response shocked officials

The Sussexes fired back, saying that “service is universal” and that they could still “live a life of service'” outside the Royal Family.

The response reportedly shocked and angered members of the royal family, royal officials, and fans who considered it to be disrespectful towards the Queen.

“Don’t disrespect your granny,” a royal source reportedly said.

“You don’t answer the Queen back — it’s just not done,” another source reportedly said.

Meghan and Prince Harry have filmed the Oprah interview

The latest development comes after it was revealed that Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, have filmed the Oprah interview expected to air on March 7.

The interview, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, reportedly covered a wide range of issues about Markle and Prince Harry’s life together and their exit from the Royal Family in 2020.

Members of the Royal Family were reportedly concerned that the interview could cause further embarrassment after the Sussexes stepped down from their positions as working members of the family.

In other news, Markle and Harry announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child together.

They said they were overjoyed that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a source announced in a statement posted. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”