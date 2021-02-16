Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to ‘renounce’ royal titles because Queen Elizabeth ‘should be the U.K.’s last monarch’

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has been asked to renounce his royal titles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, have been asked to “renounce” their royal titles by campaigners — who say Queen Elizabeth “should be the last U.K. monarch”.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, an organization that campaigns for the abolition of the British monarchy, said expectations that Prince William will become the U.K.’s next monarch is “nonsense” because an increasing number of British people disapprove.

“This whole notion that this guy is going to do very little for the next 20 or 30 years and then become our head of state is nonsense,” Smith said.

Smith then urged Prince William to call for a vote to decide who will succeed Queen Elizabeth.

A supporter of the Royal Family pushes back

Meanwhile, a supporter of the Royal Family has pushed back at Smith’s suggestion. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal watcher, said he supported Prince William ascending to the throne.

“William is heir to the throne and Kate will one day be Queen Consort,” Fitzwilliams said. “The royal duties William and Kate undertake are meaningful and an excellent preparation for kingship.”

Fitzwilliams argued that William deserved to be king because he has done a lot of good work in several areas, including raising awareness about mental health issues and advocating for the environment. He also noted that Kate also campaigns for children’s welfare.

“Duty is pivotal to members of the royal family. The Queen has been dedicated to it throughout her life,” he said. “William and Kate will, I am sure, be ideal for the tasks that face them, on current showing it certainly seems that way.”

The Queen is reportedly set to ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to relinquish royal patronages

The latest development comes following claims that the Queen is set to ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to relinquish their remaining royal patronages. The report comes amid a controversy over the Sussexes’ upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah on CBS.

The interview, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on March 7.

It is expected to cover a wide range of hot-button issues about Markle and Prince Harry’s life, including their exit from the royal family in 2020.

Senior members of the royal family and their aides are reportedly concerned that the interview could lead to embarrassing revelations after the Sussexes stepped down from their positions as senior royals.

In other news, Markle and Harry announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child together.