Piers Morgan slams Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘betraying royals’ after Gayle King’s revelation

Piers Morgan accuses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of betraying the Royal Family. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “betraying the royals.”

The controversial TV personality accused Markle and Prince Harry of “betraying the royals” after CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King revealed on Tuesday that Harry had discussions with senior members of the Royal Family over the weekend.

Gayle King, a friend of Oprah Winfrey and the Sussexes, revealed on CBS This Morning that she has been in contact with Markle and Harry. She said she learned that Harry had spoken to his father, Prince Charles, and his elder brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

King said Harry’s conversations with Charles and William “were not productive”

King said she learned that Harry’s discussions with Charles and Williams “were not productive.”

“I did actually call them to see how they were feeling. It’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” King said.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she added.

She claimed that the Sussexes were upset that while the Royals kept saying they wanted to work things out privately, they weren’t doing anything about the negative media coverage that Markle was receiving.

She said the Sussexes wanted the Royal Family to help stop the “unfair, inaccurate, false stories” about them that they believed “have a racial slant.”

Piers Morgan slams Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan took to his Twitter earlier today to slam Markle and Harry for sharing information about Harry’s private family discussions with a media personality.

He claimed that after the Sussexes disclosed their private conversations with Prince Charles and William, it was less likely that future conversations would be productive, presumably due to lack of trust.

How ‘productive’ does Ms King think those conversations will be going forward, now her Sussex chums have betrayed Harry’s family – again – in such shamelessly disloyal fashion? https://t.co/FSFbIJakIO Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons March 16, 2021

Morgan returned to Twitter shortly afterward to share another tweet in which he alleged there was a “malicious campaign” to smear the Royal Family.

There's a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.

It's disgusting.

Time to stand up for our Queen. pic.twitter.com/BK5qmEV8el — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

Morgan’s tweets come after he quit Good Morning Britain

Morgan’s latest tweets come after he quit Good Morning Britain.

Monsters and Critics reported that Morgan quit GMB in the wake of a furious backlash after he questioned the claims that Markle made during the interview with Oprah.

While appearing on GMB on Monday, March 9, a day after the Oprah interview, Morgan dismissed Markle’s racism allegations and suggested she was lying when she claimed she had suicidal thoughts.

He stormed off the set of the show on Tuesday after co-show host Alex Beresford confronted him on air.

Beresford described Morgan’s attacks against Markle as “pathetic” and “diabolical.”