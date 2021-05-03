Prince Harry is ‘apparently’ not returning to the U.K. for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry may not return in the summer for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry is reportedly so worried about the reaction from the British public that he has “apparently” canceled his upcoming trip to the U.K. to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Patrick Christys, who hosts talkRadio, claimed that “apparently now Harry is not going to come back for” the unveiling of Diana’s statue, according to Express.

“I suspect he may well not come back. He knows that if he comes back he will be met with a wall of ice, not only by the family but by everybody connected to the family and the British public,” Lady Colin Campbell answered. “It would be a wise move on his part if he did not come back for it, but it would be an even wiser move if he came back and displayed some element of regret for his behavior.”

The latest news comes after royal writer Don Wootton claimed that Palace aides are concerned that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, “could be booed” if she appeared at a public event in the U.K.

Harry was scheduled to return to the U.K. in July for the unveiling of Diana’s statue

Monsters & Critics reported that the Duke of Sussex was scheduled to return to the U.K. for the unveiling of his late mother’s statue on the grounds of Kensington Palace on July 1.

July 1 also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Princess Diana’s birthday.

The Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36. The driver lost control as the vehicle, pursued by paparazzi, approached the entrance to a road tunnel and hit a pillar in the middle of the road.

Harry returned to the U.K. in April for the burial of Prince Philip

The claim that Prince Harry may have canceled his trip to the U.K. for the unveiling of a statue in honor of Princess Diana comes after he returned to the U.K. on April 11 for the burial of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry’s return to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s burial was the first time since he and Meghan left the country in March 2020 after announcing they were stepping down from their positions as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The family spent some weeks in Vancouver Island, Canada after leaving the U.K. They then moved to Los Angeles, California, and finally settled in their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

Harry got a frosty welcome from some members of the Royal Family

Prince Harry received a frosty welcome from some members of the Royal Family when he returned to attend Philip’s burial.

His brother, Prince William, reportedly requested not to walk side-by-side with him during the funeral procession to St. George’s Chapel. Princess Anne and Sophie of Wessex also reportedly shunned him.

Monsters and Critics reported that the Daily Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers, claimed on talkRADIO that the Duke of Sussex was “shocked” by the frosty reception he received and that as a result, he was reconsidering his summer trip to the U.K.

Russel also claimed that Harry may use the birth of their second child in the summer as an excuse not to return to the U.K. for the unveiling of Diana’s statue.

The Sussexes are expecting their second child, a girl, to arrive in “early June.”