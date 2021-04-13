Meghan Markle set ‘to go on maternity leave in four weeks,’ baby girl ‘due in early June’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly set to go on maternity leave next month. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to start her maternity leave next month, ahead of their second child’s expected arrival in the summer, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The latest news comes after Markle and Prince Harry announced in February that “Archie is going to be a big brother.”

The royal biographer Omid Scobie announced in a message tweeted on Valentine’s Day that a spokesperson for the Royal couple said Harry and Markle were “overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” Scobie tweeted. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Scobie’s tweet announcing the good news was accompanied by a black-and-white photo taken by the couple’s friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

The photo shows Harry sitting barefoot on the grass with a tree in the background. Markle is lying on her back with her head on Harry’s lap. She looks up at him with a smile while placing a hand gently on her growing baby bump.

The Sussexes are expecting a baby girl in early June

Following the happy announcement in February, the couple confirmed in March, during their interview with Oprah, that their second child is a girl.

“Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl… now we’ve got our family and we’ve got four of us,” Harry said.

Harry also indicated that they won’t have another child after the baby girl, People magazine reported.

Although the Sussexes revealed during the interview with Oprah that they expected their daughter to arrive in the summer, they did not share the due date. However, Express reported that sources close to the couple said the baby is due in the summer.

According to Mirror, the baby is due in “early June.”

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan is reportedly planning a home birth for their second child. The Sussexes are currently living in their multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan also reportedly planned a home birth for Archie, but doctors advised her to go to the hospital after her baby was overdue.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in London in May 2019 at the Portland Hospital.

If the Sussexes’ daughter is born in California as expected, she will be the first-ever U.S.-born British royal, and she will be entitled to U.S. citizenship.