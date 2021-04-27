Meghan Markle could be ‘booed’ if she returns to the U.K., Royal watcher claims

Meghan Markle could be “booed” if she appears at a public event in the U.K., royal writer claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Palace aides are reportedly concerned that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, “could be booed” if she returns to the U.K. to attend a public event, a Royal watcher has claimed.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Dan Wootton said that Royal aides have “genuine concerns” that because of Meghan’s unpopularity due to the Megxit crisis and the Oprah interview, people could boo her if she appears at a public event in the U.K.

Meghan could return to the U.K. with Harry in July for the unveiling of a statue in honor of late Princess Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Monsters & Critics reported that William and Harry have confirmed that the statue will be unveiled on July 1.

According to Wootton, Royal aides hope that the upcoming event will force Prince Harry and William to mend the rift between them so that they can present a united front during the ceremony to honor their late mom on the 60th anniversary of her birthday.

Meghan may not attend the unveiling of Diana’s statue in July

Due to her pregnancy, it remains unclear whether Meghan will attend the event in honor of Princess Diana in July.

Meghan and Harry first announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child. They confirmed during their interview with Oprah early in March that the baby is a girl and that they expected her to arrive in the summer.

They are expecting the baby in “early June” after Meghan gave birth to Archie in May 2019.

Markle is reportedly planning a home birth for her baby and she is expected to go on maternity leave in few weeks, M&C reported.

Harry may not attend after the frosty reception during Philip’s burial

M&C reported that Russell Myers, a Royal editor for the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, claimed on talkRadio that after the frosty reception he received during Prince Philip’s burial, Harry may choose not to return to the U.K. in July.

Myers claimed that Harry was so “shocked” by the cool reception he received that he may use the birth of their baby in June as an excuse not to travel to the U.K.

Some members of the Royal Family, including Prince Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, allegedly shunned Harry at his grandfather’s burial.

Prince William also reportedly asked not to walk side-by-side with his brother during the funeral procession to St. George’s Chapel. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly asked that their cousin, Peter Philips, stand between them.

In other news, Royal author Angela Levin claimed that Prince Charles could “ditch” Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family when he becomes king.