Updated version of Meghan and Harry tell-all biography in the works sparks fears of renewed Megxit tensions

A new version of Finding Freedom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biography by Omid Scobie, will be released in the summer. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/AdMedia

An updated version of royal writer Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Meghan and Harry biography, Finding Freedom, is reportedly in the works.

The upcoming revised edition of the bestseller, first published in August 2020, has raised concerns among supporters of the Royal Family in the wake of rumors that an uncut version of the Sussexes’ tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey could soon be released.

Royalists fear that the book may include new material that could plunge the Royal Family deeper into Megxit crisis.

“The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the royal family and most of them are still reeling in shock,” a royal aide told The Sunday Times. “The book will not help.”

New version of Finding Freedom to feature material from Oprah Interview

The new version of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is scheduled for release in the summer, on August 5, according to the Mirror.

It is expected to include new chapters featuring explosive material from the Oprah interview.

During the interview with Oprah, the Sussexes accused the Royals of racism and alleged they refused to help Meghan when she was having suicidal thoughts.

The original version of Finding Freedom covered the history of Meghan and Harry’s relationship and the circumstances that led to Megxit.

It also touched on Harry’s strained relationship with members of his family, including his rift with William over allegations that he advised Harry to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

Harry reportedly felt that William’s comment was offensive and snobbish. William is said to have regretted his comment because he believed it led to their rift.

Meghan clashed with royal aides over free designer garments

The upcoming and updated version of Finding Freedom is also expected to include new material related to Prince Philip’s death. The biographical work will also touch on allegations that Meghan bullied and clashed with royal aides.

The Sun reported that Meghan clashed with royal aides over free designer garments that Kensington Palace received on her behalf.

Meghan reportedly wanted to keep the clothes but royal aides told her she would be breaching royal protocol if she kept them.

Her insistence on keeping the clothes reportedly led to a heated exchange with royal aides.

The Duchess was accused of bullying royal aides

Media allegations that Meghan bullied royal aides first surfaced ahead of the airing of the Sussexes’ controversial interview with Oprah.

According to The Sunday Times, sources claimed that Meghan bullied royal aides when she lived at Kensington Palace after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Palace sources also claimed the Duchess forced at least two senior aides to leave their jobs.

She was accused of mistreating aides and reducing them to tears. Former aides claimed she “humiliated” and subjected them to “emotional cruelty and manipulation.”

The situation reportedly got so tense that in October 2018, the Sussexes’ former communications assistant, Jason Knauf, wrote and emailed a report on the alleged incidences.

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.” Knauf reportedly wrote.

Sources close to Meghan alleged the Duchess was the victim of a ‘smear campaign’

But sources close to Markle have vehemently denied the allegations.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a statement by her reps read.

Meghan’s reps also alleged she was the victim of a “calculated smear campaign” being orchestrated in retaliation for the then-upcoming Oprah interview.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” the spokesperson said. “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”