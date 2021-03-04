Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly clashed with royal aides over free designer clothes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle reportedly clashed with royal aides over free designer garments sent to Kensington Palace for her.

Designer labels and fashion chains started sending boxes of designer clothes to Kensington Palace for Markle after it was revealed that she was dating Prince Harry, according to The Sun.

A source revealed that Markle wanted to keep the clothes, but royal staff told her that while it was acceptable for an actress to keep freebies, “it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly had a heated exchange with aides who told her it was a breach of protocol for a member of the royal family to keep free clothes sent to her.

During her time as a working member of the royal family, Meghan Markle was often photographed wearing top designer labels such as Chanel, Prada, Givenchy, Dior, and Victoria Beckham.

Meghan rarely wore the same outfit twice and her royal wardrobe was worth nearly a million British pounds, according to the Daily Mail.

Markle was accused of bullying royal staff

The latest allegation comes after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying royal staff at Kensington Palace and forcing out two personal assistants.

She was also accused of undermining the confidence of another member of her staff.

The bullying claim was reportedly made in an email sent to Buckingham Palace HR in October 2018 by the Sussexes’ former press secretary Jason Knauf, according to The Times.

But a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has denied the allegations and said that the Duchess was the victim of a “calculated smear campaign.”

Senior royal sources denied the allegation that Buckingham Palace was trying to “smear” Markle.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Meanwhile, the Palace has launched an investigation into the bullying allegation.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff,” read a statement by Buckingham Palace. “Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

The latest news also comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, is a 90-minute special scheduled to air on CBS on March 7, Monsters and Critics reported.

The upcoming interview has ruffled feathers within the royal family. Senior members of the royal family reportedly fear that the interview could lead to embarrassing disclosures.

Markle, 39, and her 36-year-old husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sparked controversy after they announced they were stepping down from their positions as working members of the royal family.

They have since moved to the U.S. and live in a mansion in Santa Barbara, California.