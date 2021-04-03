Meghan and Harry could start a “war with the Royal Family” if uncut version of Oprah interview is released, royal watcher claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could start a “war with the Royal Family” if previously unseen 90 minutes of footage from Oprah interview is released, a royal watcher has claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could raise the stakes in the “war with the Royal Family” if the uncut version of their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey is released, a Royal watcher has claimed.

The Sussexes sat down for a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, during which they dropped bombshells that sparked a row with the Royal Family. However, it is believed that more than 90 minutes of footage from the controversial interview included in the director’s cut did not make the final cut, according to Express.

Peter Ford, a reporter for Sunrise, reportedly claimed during an appearance on the Australian morning TV show Sunrise that the uncut version of the Oprah interview could be released.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ford cited rumors about plans for a director’s cut of the Oprah interview

Ford cited rumors about plans to put together a director’s cut of the interview that includes footage that did not make the final cut.

“The word is now that they are looking to put together a director’s cut of the interview, using a lot of the stuff that didn’t make it in the first time around,” Ford reportedly said.

Release of the uncut interview could escalate Royal Family tensions

Ford argued that releasing previously unseen footage from the Oprah interview could be interpreted as a move by Meghan and Harry to escalate the “war with the Royal Family.”

The Royal reporter said the Sussexes would have to carefully consider their next move and decide whether they want “their freedom” or “war with the Royal Family.”

“There comes a point where Harry and Meghan have to decide are they looking for their freedom, do they want to create a new life?” Ford said, according to Express. “Or do they want to have a war with the Royal Family, because that is more and more what it’s looking like.”

Harry and Meghan may want to stop Oprah from releasing the uncut interview

Ford suggested that Harry and Meghan may want to stop the release of the previously unseen footage. He speculated that a move by the Sussexes to prevent the release of the footage could lead to a clash with Oprah.

“What would be really interesting scenario is if Harry or Meghan decide they don’t want any more of it to go to air,” the reporter said. “But Oprah says ‘It’s mine, I own it, and there is 40 million bucks more to be made out of this.'”

Rumors that an uncut version of the controversial Oprah interview could be released come after the Archbishop of Canterbury denied Markle’s claim that she and Prince Harry privately exchanged marriage vows days before their wedding at Windsor Castle.

A representative of the Sussexes also released a statement acknowledging that Markle was mistaken when she claimed that she and Harry tied the knot in secret three days before their royal wedding.