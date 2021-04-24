Oprah says she was ‘surprised’ by Meghan and Harry’s racism allegations against the Royal Family

Meghan Markle accused the Royal Family of racism during her interview with Oprah. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Oprah Winfrey has said she was surprised that Meghan Markle was open and forthcoming about allegations of racism against the Royal Family during their tell-all interview on CBS.

Oprah, who hosted the explosive interview with the Sussexes on CBS on March 7, made the comment during an interview on The Nancy O’Dell’s Channel on talkshoplive. She appeared on the show to promote her new book, What Happened To You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.

Oprah told O’Dell she believed the Sussexes opened up because they wanted to tell their story “in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said Harry and Meghan had promised to share only the truth during text conversations they had before the interview.

“Whenever I’m doing interviews with anybody for anything that is significant, I have a conversation with them before,” Oprah said.

She added that she didn’t know the interview would “have the reverberating impact” that it did.

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have,” she said.

Oprah was shocked when Meghan accused the Royal Family of racism

Oprah appeared shocked when Meghan alleged during the interview that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concern about Archie’s skin color.

“I’m like, ‘What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there,'” Oprah told O’Dell.

Monsters and Critics reported that Meghan claimed a member of the Royal Family expressed concern about Archie’s skin color during a conversation with Harry before their baby was born.

She said it appeared the Royal felt that Archie having a dark skin tone would be a “problem.”

Harry also confirmed Meghan’s claim. He said he found the conversation with the Royal awkward and shocking. However, they declined to name the Royal because it would be “damaging” to them.

Royals were left ‘reeling’ by Meghan and Harry’s racism allegations

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah left members of the Royal Family in disbelief and shock.

Monsters and Critics reported that the Queen held an emergency meeting with senior members of the Royal Family after the bombshell interview.

The Royals, including Prince Charles and William, met to craft a response to the explosive allegations.

Sources said the mood among the Royals and their aides after the interview was “shock and sadness.”

The Royals were reportedly horrified by the allegation that they denied Archie a royal title and security protection because of his race.

While both Oprah and the Royals were shocked by the interview, Meghan and Harry still stand by their truth.