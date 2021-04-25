Harry so ‘shocked’ by cold reception at Philip’s burial that he may not return for unveiling of Diana’s statue, royal expert claims

Prince Harry reportedly received a cold reception at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Prince Harry was reportedly so “shocked” by the frosty reception he received from members of the Royal Family when he returned to the U.K. for the burial of Prince Philip that he may be re-considering an upcoming trip planned for summer.

Harry was set to return to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of the statue in honor of his mom, Princess Diana, a royal expert has claimed.

Monsters and Critics reported that Harry was expected to return to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of a statue on the grounds of Kensington Palace in honor of late Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

According to Express, a royal editor for the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, claimed on talkRADIO that following the cold reception from some Royals, Harry may not want to return to the U.K. in the summer.

Harry may use the birth of their baby as an excuse not to travel to the U.K.

According to Russell, Harry may use the birth of their daughter in the summer as an excuse to avoid returning to the U.K. to participate in the ceremony to unveil Diana’s statue.

“I think he may have been a bit shocked by the cool reception he got from his family, which begs the question, will he come back for the unveiling of the Diana memorial with his brother in July? Or will he pull out of that?” host Kevin O’Sullivan asked, according to Express.

“His intention is to come back,” Myers responded. “One may wonder, if his wife has just had a baby, I’m sure he could jump on a private jet and made a flying visit. But, will it be a convenient excuse so he doesn’t have to come back and face the family?”

The Sussexes announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day. They revealed during their interview with Oprah in March that the child is a girl and confirmed they were expecting the baby to arrive in the summer.

The baby is reportedly due in “early June” and Meghan is planning a home birth.

Harry and William worked together on the Diana project

The project to honor Diana with a statue on Kensington Palace grounds was first announced on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in August 2017.

William and Harry worked together on the project before Megxit. Despite tensions between the brothers following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their positions as senior members of the Royal Family, the two brothers continued working together on the project.

After the Sussexes left the U.K. in March 2020 and relocated to Santa Barabara in the U.S., the brothers set aside their differences to issue a joint statement that the statue will be unveiled on July 1, 2021, the anniversary of Diana’s 60th birthday.

William and Harry have since together approved the design for the statue created by the artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Some Royals shunned Harry at Philip’s funeral

Some Royals reportedly shunned Harry at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ceremony.

Sources claimed that Prince William asked not to walk side-by-side with his younger brother during the procession to St. George’s Chapel. Their cousin, Peter Philip, stood between them.

Media sources also claimed that Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shunned Harry during the ceremony.

Following the cold reception at the funeral, sources close to Harry said the Duke of Sussex couldn’t wait to return home to his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie, in California.

He returned home to Montecito in Santa Barbara, California on April 20, a day before the Queen’s 95th birthday.