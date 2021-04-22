Prince Harry ‘couldn’t wait’ to return home to pregnant Meghan Markle and Archie after Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry has returned home to Meghan Markle and Archie in California after attending Philip’s burial in the U.K. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry “couldn’t wait” to return home to his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie, after traveling to England to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, a source close to the Sussexes claimed.

“Harry couldn’t wait to return to his heavily pregnant wife and Archie,” the source said, according to Us Weekly. “He is happy to be back in Montecito.”

Harry returned to the U.K. for the Duke of Edinburgh’s burial on Sunday, April 11, after leaving his home in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, April 10.

He arrived in the U.K. nearly one week ahead of the funeral that took place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

He quarantined at Frogmore Cottage on Home Park, Windsor, where Meghan gave birth to her first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

The couple moved to Frogmore earlier in 2019 after staying briefly at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace following their wedding in May 2018.

After Philip’s burial, Harry returned home to California on Tuesday, April 20, three days after Philip’s burial, and a day before the Queen celebrated her 95th birthday.

Meghan did not travel to the U.K. with Harry on doctor’s advice

Meghan did not travel to the U.K. with Harry to attend Philip’s burial. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly stayed at home in California on doctor’s advice.

Sources close to the Sussexes said Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, was “adamant” that she shouldn’t travel while pregnant. Ragland was reportedly concerned about the health risks and wanted Meghan to support Harry by staying at home.

Other sources close to Duchess claimed that she stayed at home because she didn’t “want to be the center of attention” at Philip’s funeral.

The Sussexes announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day. They revealed that their second baby is a girl during their tell-all interview with Oprah early in March.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their baby to arrive in “early June,” the U.K.’s Mirror reported.

Meghan is reportedly planning a home birth for her daughter.

Harry reportedly received a frost welcome when he returned home

News that Harry “couldn’t wait” to return home to Meghan and Archie comes after reports that he received a frosty welcome when he returned to the U.K. for the burial of his grandfather.

Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, reportedly requested not to walk side-by-side with him during the procession to St. George’s. William reportedly asked for Princess Anne’s son, Peter Philips, to stand between them.

However, the brothers were seen chatting after the funeral. Kate appeared to have helped to get the conversation going. She was seen talking to Harry after the funeral. She reportedly drew William into the conversation.