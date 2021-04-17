Princes Harry and William spotted chatting after Prince Philip’s funeral, Kate appeared to help break the ice

Princes Harry and William were spotted chatting after Prince Philip’s funeral Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Royals fans were heartened when they spotted Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, chatting after the funeral service for their grandfather Prince Philip at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this afternoon.

That was the first time that the two estranged brothers were seen chatting face-to-face in public since they parted ways in March 2020 when Prince Harry left the U.K. amid family tensions in the wake of Megxit, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate Middleton appeared to have helped break the ice

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to help get the conversation going. She was seen chatting with Prince Harry as they left the chapel with other mourners after Prince Philip’s burial in Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then drew her husband, Prince William, into the conversation.

The three walked away from the chapel together with Prince Harry appearing to smile at Kate as they talked.

Princes Harry and William continued walking along together while Kate turned her attention to Zara Tindall who also attended the funeral with her husband Mike.

Princes Harry and William appeared relaxed as they leisurely strolled along.

Royals fans had been looking out for signs of a thaw between the brothers

Royals fans who had been looking out for signs of a thaw in the frosty relationship between the brothers during Prince Philip’s funeral were happy to see the first positive sign.

Royal watchers have been hoping that Prince Harry’s return home for Prince Philip’s burial would offer an opportunity for him to reconcile with his brother and the rest of his family after tensions escalated in the wake of the controversial interview with Oprah earlier in March.

Expectations that the two brothers would use the opportunity of their grandfather’s funeral to mend fences were earlier cast in doubt when the Palace announced they wouldn’t walk side by side during the funeral procession.

Instead of working shoulder to shoulder, the brothers were seen in the procession to St. George’s Chapel on either side of Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, and Zara Tindall’s elder brother.

Hopes of reconciliation were revived this afternoon when they were seen having a friendly chat.

Princes Harry and William have been working together to unveil a statue in honor of Princess Diana

The brothers have been working together on a project to unveil a statue in honor of their late mom, Princess Diana. The statue is scheduled to be unveiled on the grounds of Kensington Palace in July, Monsters and Critics reported.

Prince William had also previously expressed hope that the rift between him and his brother would heal with time.

Princes Harry and William had a phone conversation last month

The latest development comes after Monsters and Critics reported earlier in the month that Princes Harry and William had a private phone conversation.

CBS This Morning host Gayle King revealed in March, after the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah on CBS, that Prince Harry spoke on phone with Prince William and his father, Prince Charles. She said the discussions “were not productive.”

A Royal insider confirmed King’s statement, saying the talks “didn’t end well.”

The insider claimed that Prince William felt Prince Harry “has gotten too big for his boots” and that “success and Hollywood have gone to his head.”

Prince William, the source added, accused Prince Harry of “putting fame over family.”

Royal sources later blamed Prince Harry for putting obstacles in the way of reconciliation, saying that he “was hooked up on being right”.

A source claimed that Prince Harry was determined not to “back down” until he received an apology after allegations of racism and mistreatment that he and Meghan made against the Royal Family.