Prince Harry spoke to Charles and William over the weekend: Sadly talks were ‘not productive’

Peace talks have begun between Prince Harry and William and Charles. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry has spoken to his brother and father, Prince William and Prince Charles, for the first time since his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

The conversation was held over the weekend, but sadly, there was no breakthrough in healing the rift that has emerged between the Duke of Sussex and his father and brother.

Harry says William and Charles are ‘trapped in the system’

During the interview with Oprah, Harry claimed that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls and that he and William currently needed space. He also said that his father and brother were “trapped in the system.”

A statement released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth said the Royal Family was “saddened” that Meghan and Harry had not felt supported by the Firm while in England and that they were “very concerned” about accusations of racism. The Queen has reportedly made clear that she wanted the matter dealt with privately by the family.

Last week, Prince William categorically denied that the Royal Family is racist when asked by a reporter. He also said he intended to speak to his brother shortly. According to CBS This Morning presenter Gayle King, that conversation happened over the weekend.

King is friends with the Duchess of Sussex and Oprah, and she told her colleagues on CBS This Morning that she had spoken with Harry and Megan, who revealed that the Duke had begun talks with William and Charles, but those talks were “not productive.”

King explained, “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

King did say that both parties were pleased that they had at least started a dialogue and added that Harry truly hoped he could patch things up with his family.

Harry and Meghan are still angry about tabloid stories

However, Harry and Meghan are still angry that “disparaging stories” about the Duchess continue to appear in British tabloids and that the Royal Family continually fails to condemn these stories.

“What is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still,” said King.

Further to that, King also confirmed that nobody at the Palace had yet spoken to Meghan.

The Prince of Wales, Charles, is said to be “upset and cut-up” about the interview, particularly regarding his son’s accusations that he was cut-off financially when he and Meghan left for America.