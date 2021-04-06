Prince Harry ‘won’t back down until he gets some form of apology’ from the Royal Family

Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology from the Royal Family and “won’t back down” until he gets one. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry “won’t back” down over allegations that the Royal Family mistreated Meghan Markle until he gets an apology, a royal insider has claimed, according to Us Weekly.

The latest claim comes after CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King revealed that Prince Harry had discussions with his dad, Prince Charles, and elder brother, Prince Willaim, but the “conversations were not productive.”

The source told Us Weekly that the Royals were facing challenges moving on from the allegations Markle and Harry made during their Oprah interview because Harry was “hooked on being right” and won’t budge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family,” the source reportedly said.

Meghan and Harry made damning allegations of racism against the Royals

News that Prince Harry “won’t back down” until he gets an apology from his family comes after he and Meghan made explosive allegations against the Royals during their controversial tell-all interview with Oprah.

During the two-hour interview that aired on CBS on March 7, Markle alleged that members of the Royal Family did not want her son Archie to become a prince because of his mixed race. She also alleged they told her he would not get security protection.

She said that when she was pregnant with Archie, they had multiple discussions with royal aides who told them her son won’t get security and that he won’t be given a royal title.

Markle expressed concern about her son’s safety and wondered why the first member of the Royal Family with mixed ancestry was “not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

She also made the shocking claim that during a conversation with Prince Harry, a member of the Royal Family voiced concern that her unborn son might have a dark skin color.

When Oprah asked her whether she thought the Royal felt that her son having dark skin would be a “problem,” Markle said it appeared that the Royal felt that it would be a problem if her son was too dark.

When Oprah also asked whether she thought that the decision to deny Archie the title of Prince was due to his race, she said that discussions about whether or not he would get security protection went on in “tandem” with comments about his skin color.

Meghan alleged that the Royals failed to help when she was having suicidal thoughts

During the Oprah interview, Markle claimed she once told Harry she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“I just didn’t see a solution… I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said.

When Oprah asked her if she had suicidal thoughts, she said: “Yes. This was very, very clear. Very clear and very scary. I didn’t know who to turn to in that.”

She said the Palace’s Human Resource Team refused to help.

Meghan accused the Royals of refusing to protect her from negative media coverage

Markle also accused the Royal Family of failing to protect her from negative media coverage. She claimed they refused to correct falsehoods about her and Harry that media outlets were spreading.

She said that although some outlets were reporting that she made Kate cry, it was Kate who made her cry when they had a disagreement over outfits for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle claimed that Kate apologized by sending flowers and wondered why the Royal Family refused to correct the alleged misleading information being spread by the media.