Kate Middleton reportedly wants to respond to Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview allegations

Kate Middleton reportedly wants to respond to Meghan Markle's allegations.

©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly wants to respond to the allegations that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made during her two-hour interview with Oprah on CBS.

Monsters and Critics reported that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton allegedly clashed during the preparation for Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The two royal ladies reportedly clashed over outfits for Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, and other bridesmaids.

Kate reportedly wanted Charlotte and the bridesmaids to wear tights but Markle disagreed.

Media reports alleged that Kate was left in tears after the two women had a heated exchange over outfits for the bridesmaids.

Kate made me cry, Markle claimed

However, during the Oprah interview on CBS, Markle alleged that contrary to media reports, it was Kate who made her cry.

She claimed that Kate apologized to her and sent flowers after the incident.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan told Oprah. “It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, she apologized, and brought me flowers.”

Markle wondered why the Royal Family never tried to correct the misleading media reports that it was she who made Kate cry.

Kate wants to respond to Markle’s allegation

Kate Middleton wants to respond to Markle’s allegation, Express reports, citing the Australian New Idea magazine.

A Kensington Palace source revealed that Kate wants to respond to Meghan’s allegation, New Idea magazine reported.

“I have never seen Kate so angry,” the source said. “And I don’t blame her… she was dragged into this within 10 minutes of Meghan’s interview and hasn’t been able to fight back. She usually adopts the Queen’s ‘never complain, never explain’ approach, but this has gone too far.”

Markle made Kate cry, Palace source claimed

The source pushed back against Markle’s allegation that Kate made her cry.

Markle made Kate cry “during a fitting of Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress,” the source said.

The source also said that contrary to reports that the women clashed over the bridesmaids wearing tights, “it was actually about the hemlines.”

Kate ‘can’t bear’ Markle accusing her family of racism

Monsters and Critics reported that since Harry and Meghan claimed during the Oprah interview that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concern about Archie’s skin color, people have been speculating that the person was either Kate’s husband, Prince William, or his father, Charles, Prince of Wales.

New Idea reported that a second Palace source said that Kate wants to speak out because she “can’t bear” her family being “painted as racist.”

“They refuse to say who it was, which in some ways is worse because there’s a lot of speculation that it was Prince William,” the source said. “Kate won’t have that. She would like her right of reply and has made that intention clear to Her Majesty and Prince Charles.”