Royals reportedly fear Meghan Markle could drop bombshells about her alleged rift with Kate Middleton

The Royal Family and aides are reportedly concerned about Meghan Markle’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS.

They reportedly fear that the Duchess of Sussex could reveal explosive details about her alleged rift with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Royals also reportedly fear that bombshell revelations about the alleged rift could deepen tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry, according to The Sun.

Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly clashed over wedding outfits for Princess Charlotte

Markle and Kate allegedly clashed in the months before Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 over wedding outfits for Princess Charlotte and other bridesmaids, the Daily Mail reported.

Kate reportedly wanted Charlotte and the other bridesmaids to wear tights, but Markle had other ideas.

A royal source described the Oprah interview as Markle’s “nuclear option.”

The insider reportedly said that if Markle speaks candidly about what caused her rift with Kate, it could do great damage to the monarchy.

Meghan Markle “has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William, and Kate,” the source said.

Markle is also expected to talk about her rift with her dad, Thomas Markle.

Palace officials try to downplay upcoming interview

Some sources report anxious concern among the Royal Family members and aides about the potentials for damaging revelations during the upcoming tell-all interview.

The Daily Mail reports that palace sources tried to downplay the concerns.

A royal insider reportedly described the interview as a “sideshow.” The source said the British people would largely ignore it due to more pressing concerns, such as COVID-19 and Prince Philip’s health.

Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview will air on CBS on Sunday

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, recently sat down for a two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview is scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS reportedly paid Oprah’s Harpo Productions between $7 million to $9 million for the rights to air the show. CBS has also reportedly sold the rights to air the interview in 17 countries, including the U.K.

ITV will air the interview at 9 p.m. U.K. time on Monday.

CBS released a preview clip earlier in the week

Monsters and Critics reported that CBS released a preview clip from the interview that shows the Duchess of Sussex saying palace aides blocked her from having a private chat with Oprah before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Weeks before her wedding in May 2018, Oprah called Markle to request an interview, but Markle declined.

Markle explained that she could not grant an interview request at the time because it was not her “choice to make.”

She added that palace aides wouldn’t even let her have a private conversation with Oprah.