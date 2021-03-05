Meghan Markle says Palace aides stopped her from having a private conversation with Oprah

Meghan Markle sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS

CBS has released a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview with Meghan Markle. The clip shows the Duchess of Sussex saying that Palace aides stopped her from having a private conversation with Oprah before her royal wedding.

In the latest preview clip for the interview scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday (March 7), Oprah revealed that she first tried to get Markle to sit down for an interview in early 2018, a few months before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Oprah said she called Markle and asked for an interview but Markle declined.

Markle acknowledged that Oprah contacted her to request an interview which she declined (see clip below). She said she was not even allowed to have a private conversation with Oprah at the time she called. She said that palace aides insisted on having someone in the room when Oprah contacted her.

When Oprah asked Markle why she is now granting an interview, Meghan explained that it wasn’t her “choice to make” when she was a full-time member of the royal family, but she finds it “liberating” to be finally free to say “yes, I’m ready to talk.”

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview will air while Prince Philip recovers from heart surgery

Markle’s Oprah interview will air on CBS and ITV while Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, recuperates in the hospital following heart surgery.

On Wednesday (March 3), the Duke, Prince Harry’s grandfather, underwent a surgical procedure for a heart condition. The procedure took place at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London and Prince Philip has since been moved back to King Edward VII Hospital, according to the Daily Mail.

Monsters and Critics reported that Prince Philip was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s on March 1 where he undertook tests and observations for a “pre-existing heart condition” before the surgical procedure took place on March 3.

Prince Philip was first admitted to the hospital in February for an infection

The surgery came after Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 for an infection. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell for some days.

Prince Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, visited him at King Edward VII Hospital on February 20, Monsters and Critics reported.

The Prince of Wales reportedly spent about half an hour with his father.

A former press secretary to the Queen later speculated that Prince Philip asked Charles to visit him because he wanted to talk about the future of the monarchy.

Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921. He served in the British Royal Navy during the Second World War and married Princess Elizabeth in November 1947.

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying royal aides

The latest news follows allegations that Meghan Markle bullied members of her royal staff at Kensington Palace and forced out two personal assistants.

Jason Knauf, a former press secretary of the Sussexes, reportedly made the bullying allegation in an email to Buckingham Palace HR in October 2018.

But the Sussexes have denied the allegation. The Sussexes have also alleged that the Duchess was the victim of a “smear campaign.”

When will Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview air?

The 90-minute special, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8/7c.

The interview will also air in the U.K. on ITV on Monday (March 8) at 9 p.m. U.K. time.