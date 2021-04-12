Meghan Markle not going to Prince Philip’s funeral because she doesn’t ‘want to be the center of attention’

Meghan Markle is reportedly not attending Prince Philip’s funeral. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle stayed at home in Santa Barbara, California, and didn’t travel to London with Harry to attend Prince Philip’s funeral because she didn’t “want to be the center of attention,” sources close to the Duchess have reportedly claimed.

However, the sources insisted that despite not attending Philip’s funeral, the Duchess of Sussex and the late Duke of Edinburgh had a “special bond,” according to the Daily Mail.

They also claimed that Meghan said that not “attending or not attending Prince Philip’s funeral isn’t going to change her relationship with the Queen. She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby.”

News that Meghan isn’t going to Philip’s burial because she “doesn’t want to be the center of attention” comes after Buckingham Palace sources confirmed that she was staying at home on doctor’s advice. The Sussexes announced they were expecting their second child, a girl, on Valentine’s Day. The baby is due to arrive in the summer.

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Sunday afternoon

Monsters & Critics reported that Prince Harry was spotted departing from his home in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday (April 10).

The Duke of Sussex was spotted arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday (April 11) in the afternoon without his pregnant wife. He was seen disembarking a British Airways flight from Los Angels around 1:15GMT, dressed in chinos, a jacket, and a black face mask.

Security officials reportedly met him at the airport and he was later seen entering a black Land Rover that took him to Kensington Palace.

Harry was expected to quarantine in Nottingham Cottage. If he tests negative for coronavirus, he will be allowed to leave quarantine after five days, instead of ten, to attend Prince Philip’s burial.

Doria Ragland is adamant that Markle shouldn’t travel while pregnant

A source also said that although Meghan could still join Prince Harry in the U.K., her mother, Doria Ragland, was “adamant” that she shouldn’t travel while pregnant.

According to the source, Doria does not want Meghan to travel because of the health risks. She also wants her to support Harry by staying at home at this time

Philip’s funeral offers an opportunity for Royal Family reconciliation

The sources added that Meghan was conscious of the fact that Philip’s funeral offers an opportunity for members of the Royal Family to mend fences, following tensions due to Megxit and the recent controversial interview with Oprah.

Markle isn’t attending the funeral because she doesn’t want to be in the way when members of the Royal Family come together to iron out their differences, according to the sources.

“Meghan said this is the opportune time for Henry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad. She doesn’t need to be there for that,” the source said.

Royal watchers are also hoping Harry’s return will offer an opportunity for reconciliation between him, his elder brother William, and the rest of the family.

Reports that the brothers put aside their differences to work together on the project to honor their late mother, Diana, with a statue has raised hopes that Philip’s funeral could bring the family back together.