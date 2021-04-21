Prince Harry is feeling ‘totally torn’ about decision to step down from Royal Family, Meghan Markle ‘faced with dilemma’

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘torn’ over his decision to quit as a senior working member of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry is now feeling “totally torn” about his decision to step down from his position as a senior working member of the Royal Family and move to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, a royal insider has claimed.

According to Closer, Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, said the Duke of Sussex will be feeling torn about Megxit after his return home to the U.K. for the burial of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in Windsor Castle on April 9 at the age of 99.

Burrell said Harry’s return home would have stirred “up all kinds of painful emotions for him” and he would “have felt the impact of the decisions he’s made now and it’ll hit home.”

Harry’s “heart is on two different sides of the Atlantic now,” Burrell said.

“Meghan will be faced with that dilemma – the bombshell that Harry now feels split in two,” Burrell continued. “Meghan will believe that what they’ve done is right – but Harry will be feeling totally torn and so things will now have to change.”

“She will have to figure out what their next steps will be. Those two – from different worlds – are going to have to work it out to align themselves,” the royal watcher concluded.

Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to step down from the Royal Family in January 2020. They moved to Los Angeles, California in March 2020 after a few weeks in Vancouver Island, Canada.

They settled into their multi-million dollar home in the upscale Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara soon after they moved to L.A.

Harry reportedly received a frosty reception when he returned home

Media sources claimed that Harry received a frosty welcome when he returned home for the first time since he and Meghan left the U.K. early last year.

Prince William reportedly requested not to walk side-by-side with Harry during the procession to St. George’s Chapel.

According to the Daily Mail, he requested that Princess Anne’s son, Peter Philips, stand between him and Harry during the procession to St. George’s Chapel for Philip’s funeral.

Sources also claimed that Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, refused to acknowledge Harry during the entire funeral ceremony.

Kate reportedly helped to break the ice between William and Harry

Monsters and Critics reported that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, helped to break the ice between Harry and her husband, William, at Philip’s funeral.

She was seen chatting with Harry as they left the chapel after the funeral. She then reportedly drew William into the conversation before moving away to start a conversation with another member of the Royal Family.

Video clips that emerged online showed William and Harry strolling along after Kate reportedly got the conversation going between them.

Harry met with Charles and William to end their rift

Media sources reported that Prince Harry met with William and Kate, and his father, Charles, at Frogmore Cottage after Philip’s funeral, as part of an effort to heal the rift caused by Megxit.

William and Kate reportedly left two hours after the meeting started and fans are hoping the meeting was the first step toward reconciliation between the brothers.

Harry also reportedly had two private meetings with The Queen before returning home to California to be with his pregnant wife.