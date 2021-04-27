Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Harry and Meghan as he trims Royal Family, expert claims

Prince Charles could “ditch” Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family, It has been claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Charles could “ditch” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family when he implements measures to cut the cost of the monarchy, a royal author has claimed.

Monsters and Critics reported that royal expert Angela Levin claimed on talkRadio that Prince Charles plans to trim down the monarchy to save costs when he becomes king.

The cost-saving changes to the monarchy could leave only seven Royals as working members. The seven include Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The other Royals could lose their royal titles when Charles overhauls the British monarchical system, Levin claimed. Among senior Royals who could lose their titles and patronages when Charles overhauls the British monarchical system are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer,” Levin said. “I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal Family.”

Prince Philip summoned Charles to talk about the future of the Royal Family

Monsters and Critics reported that while Prince Philip was recovering from heart surgery at London’s King Edward VII Hospital in February, he asked Charles to visit him because he wanted to discuss the Royal Family’s future.

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, told True Royal TV’s Royal Beat that when Prince Charles visited Philip at the hospital, they talked about plans for the future of the British monarchy.

During Prince Charles’ February 20 meeting with Philip at the hospital that lasted about 30 minutes, Philip also reportedly made a heartfelt appeal to his eldest son to take care of the Queen.

Charles reportedly remained in constant contact with his father after he returned to Windsor Castle. Philip was admitted to the hospital on February 16. He returned home on March 16 after undergoing heart surgery at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

He passed away on April 9 in Windsor Castle with the Queen reportedly at his bedside.

“There’s no real precedent to follow” to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, constitutional expert warns

Amid speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan could lose their royal titles when Charles overhauls the British monarchical system, a constitutional expert has warned that “there is no real precedent to” follow regarding the process.

According to constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne, the title of HRH and prince are distinct from the peerage of Sussex, Express reported.

The constitutional expert explained that it would “require an act of parliament and royal assent” to strip Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

However, the move, being “draconian,” is used only against “those considered traitorous to the crown.”

But even if they are stripped of their Sussex titles, Harry, “by the precedent established at the time of Edward VIII’s abdication,” would still have the title of “HRH Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales,” MacMarthanne said.

Meghan will also become “HRH Princess Henry of Wales, thereafter HRH The Princess Henry.”

The power to strip them of their HRH titles rests with the monarch, but it is also a “draconian” measure used only against individuals deemed “enemies of the state.”