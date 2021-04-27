Prince Charles to ‘cut the monarchy down to save costs’: Will leave only 7 working members of Royal Family

Prince Charles is set to “cut the monarchy down to save costs,” royal watcher claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Charles is reportedly set to make major cost-saving changes to the Royal Family that will leave only a few Royals as senior working members, it has been claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin claimed on talkRadio that Prince Charles plans to trim down the monarchy as part of cost-cutting measures. The shakeup will leave only seven individuals as working members of the Royal Family, according to Express.

The Royals who will remain as senior working members of the Royal Family will reportedly include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The other Royals could lose their titles and patronages, Levin claimed.

“Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer,” Levin said. “I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal Family.”

Queen’s death could lead to the end of the monarchy as “we know it,” Labor MP said

Levin’s claim that Prince Charles will “cut the monarchy down to save costs” comes after Monsters and Critics reported that Diane Abbott, the Labor MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, warned that the death of the Queen could lead to the end of of the British monarchy as “we know it.”

According to Abbott, the Queen’s death will spark a public debate about the future of the Royal Family as people call for change.

The debate, which could reach the the floor of the Parliament, will be fueled by calls to trim down the Royal Family and scale down “the pomp and ceremony” associated with royalty, Abbott said.

Charles may never become king, Royal writer claimed

Royal watcher Anna Pasternak also warned that Prince Charles’ future as king is uncertain.

Pasternak, who is the author of The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee Who Became the Duchess of Windsor, told Vanity Fair that she was not “100 percent sure that” Charles will become King after the Queen’s death. She claimed that uncertainty about the future of the Royal Family is partly due to the fallout of the Megxit crisis.

“The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple,” Pasternak said.

Kelechi Okafor, who hosts the Say Your Mind podcast, agreed with Pasternak, saying that Megxit may have sparked events that could lead to the end of the British monarchy.

Philip’s death sparked speculation about the future of the Royal Family

Speculation about the future of the British monarchy increased after Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died in Windsor Castle on April 9 at the age of 99.

His death was followed by speculation that the Queen could retire from public life after her 95th birthday and hand over the reins of the monarchy to Prince Charles.

Royal expert Rob Dobson said that Charles, Prince of Wales, could take over as Prince Regent and perform the roles and responsibilities of the monarch without the Queen abdicating.

But Dobson argued it was more likely that instead of activating the Regency Act 1937, the Queen will voluntarily allow Charles to take on more responsibilities and act as “Quasi King.”

The majority of the British people don’t want Charles to be King

Amid speculation that Charles will “cut the monarchy down to save costs,” a survey of 1590 people representative of the adult British population conducted by Deltapoll between March 31 and April 1, found that 47 percent of the respondents wanted Prince William to be king, while only 27 percent said they wanted Charles to be king.

A shocking 18 percent of the respondents wanted the monarchy abolished.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, a group campaigning to end the monarchy, said the survey results reflected changing attitudes to the monarchy.