Young Brits want Prince Harry to be king over Charles and William, new poll suggests

Young Brits want Prince Harry to be the next monarch of the United Kingdom after the Queen, a new poll suggests.

A survey conducted between March 31 and April 1 by Deltapoll included 1,590 respondents representative of the adult British population.

This survey found that a higher proportion of younger British wanted Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to succeed Queen Elizabeth over his father Charles, Prince of Wales, and older brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

More millennials wanted Prince Harry to be king over Charles

The respondents included three demographic groups: Members of Generation Z, aged between 18 to 24, millennials aged between 24 and 40, and baby boomers aged between 57 and 75.

The survey found that 23 percent of millennials, aged between 24 and 40, said they preferred Prince Harry as the next monarch over Charles or William.

The same survey found that only 5 percent of baby boomers wanted Prince Harry to be king.

The results thus showed a generational divide among respondents over who should be the monarch after Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry was significantly more popular among millennials than among older baby boomers.

Generation Z preferred Prince Harry over Prince William

The survey also found that Prince Harry was more popular than his older brother William among members of Generation Z, aged between 18 to 24.

Twenty-three percent (23 percent) preferred Harry, while 22 percent said they preferred William.

Overall numbers suggested that British people want William over Charles

The overall survey numbers suggested that the British people want Prince William to be king after Queen Elizabeth instead of Prince Charles.

Forty-seven percent (47 percent) of the respondents said they wanted William to be king, while 27 percent said they wanted Charles.

More than half (51 percent) of the total respondents believed that Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit conduct was damaging to the reputation of the Royal Family.

And in bad news for the Family, a hefty portion of the respondents, Eighteen percent (18 percent), wanted the monarchy to be abolished entirely.

Republic CEO said survey results reflected changing attitudes

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, an organization that advocates for the replacement of the U.K’s monarchy with a Republic, said the survey results reflected changing attitudes and showed that more young people don’t care about the monarchy.

“No matter what the polls say, Charles will be king,” Smith said. “Yet this poll tells us people no longer care about the hereditary system, they want a choice.”

“The huge gulf between generations underscores how disconnected the royals are from modern attitudes,” he added.