Oprah Winfrey and prince Harry have announced the date for the release of their mental health documentary. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia and StarMaxWorldwide

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, have revealed the premiere date for their new documentary focusing on mental health and emotional well-being, set to air on Apple TV+.

On Monday, Apple announced the news that The Me You Can’t See will air on May 21.

The show was co-created and produced by Oprah and Harry. It will feature the pair hosting a series of conversations where they discuss mental health topics with celebrities and non-celebrities, as well as interviews with medical experts.

Some of the celebrities lined up to take part include Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. Basketball stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway are also expected to be featured in the documentary The Me You Can’t See.

The documentary hopes to “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and well-being.” And the Duke and the Queen of all Media, Oprah, are also expected to open up about their own mental health journeys and struggles.

Prince Harry reportedly said: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.”

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal,” he continued. “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Oprah tweeted announcement about The Me You Can’t See

Oprah took to Twitter to announce the news; she wrote: “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty.”

This is obviously not the first time Harry and Oprah have worked together. Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah from March 7 caused a massive stir at the time, which is still reverberating around the British Royal family establishment.

The interview led to accusations of racism within the royal family of bullying and the revelation that Meghan had battled with mental health issues while living in the UK. Meghan had even contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie, but she says Harry saved her by moving the family to North America.

Oprah and Sussexes’ have been planning documentary since 2019

Oprah announced the show earlier this month, but as it happens, the documentary has been in the works since April 2019, when Harry and Meghan first mentioned the project on their Instagram account. They wrote: “We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators, and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020.”

Obviously, it didn’t happen in April 2020, as it was most likely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Me You Can’t See will air from May 21 on Apple TV+.