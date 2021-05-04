Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ mental health documentary series will be released this month

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series on mental health and wellbeing will be released this month. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new documentary TV series on mental health will be released later this month.

Oprah Winfrey talked about the upcoming documentary series when she appeared with Dr. Bruce D. Perry for an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last week.

During the interview, Oprah and Perry talked about their book, What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.

Oprah also told Barrymore that she, Dr. Perry, and Harry have been working on a new Apple TV+ series on mental health and that it will come out later in the month.

The title of the series was not revealed.

The Sussexes first announced the upcoming series in April 2019

Harry and Meghan first officially announced they were working with Oprah on a mental health documentary series back in April 2019.

“We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators, and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020,” the statement published on the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram account read.

The series, a “multi-part documentary” focuses on mental illness and wellness and inspires “viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

The series was originally scheduled for release in 2020 but was delayed probably due to COVID-19 and Megxit.

Oprah also mentioned the upcoming show during her interview with the Sussexes in March. She revealed during the CBS interview that she and Harry were working on a mental health series for Apple TV after Meghan talked about having suicidal thoughts while she lived as a senior working member of the Royal Family.

Harry’s work as a Royal focused on mental health

The series is the culmination of Harry’s years of “working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness,” the Instagram statement added.

The Sussexes and The Cambridges teamed up in 2016 to work on a project to promote positive public conversation about mental health issues. In May 2019, they launched a 24/7 mental health text line called Shout.

Harry also collaborated with the British Ministry of Defense to launch HeadFit, a program designed to promote mental health among veterans, servicemen, and women.

Harry recently landed a job with a US-based mental health services startup

Harry has shown continued commitment to promoting mental health after stepping down from his position as a senior working member of the Royal Family.

Monsters & Critics reported in March that Harry joined BetterUp, a San Francisco-based mental health and wellbeing services startup, as Chief Impact Officer.

Harry’s role at BetterUp includes charity work, product strategy, and advocacy for wellbeing and mental health.