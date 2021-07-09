Prince William ready to take ‘decisive action’ against Harry, believes Queen’s strategy of ‘smoothing things over’ has failed

Prince William is ready to fight back against Meghan and Harry, royal experts claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince William is leading the pushback against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, following the Sussexes’ recent allegations against the Royal Family, Royal watchers have claimed.

William has had enough of Meghan and Harry’s attacks against the Royal Family and has decided that “enough is enough.”

He is convinced that the Queen’s strategy of trying to “smooth things over” has failed and that it’s time to fight back against the Sussexes.

“Prince William was really escalating a lot of this drama and feud, rather than trying to smooth it over,” MailPlus’ Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin said, according to Express.

“William had felt that the smoothing over hadn’t been working for quite a long time at that moment. He felt decisive action was needed, that he needed to play them at their own game,” Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths reportedly said.

“The smoothing over that the Queen had been doing very diligently, the moment Meghan came on the scene, wasn’t paying off at all so William thought he would try a different tack,” Griffiths added.

Royals should expect more attacks against them by Meghan and Harry, an expert said

The comments by the Royal watchers came after Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that the Royals should expect more attacks against them by Harry and Meghan.

Larcombe said William was already “dreading” what the Sussexes will do next and advised the Duke of Cambridge to change his strategy in response to future attacks.

Larcombe also accused the Sussexes of cashing in on the Royal brand despite saying that Royal life was a “nightmare.”

Harry and Meghan accused the Royals of racism during an interview with Oprah

Following their decision to quit their positions as senior working members of the Royal Family early in 2020, Meghan and Harry relocated to California in the U.S.

Amid simmering tensions following Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their new home in the upscale Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California.

Shortly after they settled in their new home, the Sussexes further deepened Megxit tensions when they made damming allegations of racism and neglect against the Royal Family during their controversial interview with Oprah.

They alleged that members of the Royal Family did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed race. They also claimed the Royals discriminated against Meghan and failed to offer help when she was having suicidal thoughts.

Harry criticized the Royal Family

Harry also criticized the Royal Family and made explosive bombshell allegations against senior Royals in an interview with host Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast.

He described royal life as a “mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo,” and said the problem with being born into the Royal Family was inheriting “every element of it without a choice.”

He also alleged that his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, passed on a “lot of genetic pain and suffering” to him and brother William. He alleged that Charles made them suffer as children and questioned his parenting skills.

Harry repeated his accusations against Prince Charles on his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See.

He said royal life was a nightmare and claimed that Charles told him and William that “it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.”