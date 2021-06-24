Harry wrote Prince Charles a letter explaining and apologizing for Oprah interview, royal expert claims

Prince Harry reportedly wrote a letter to Charles explaining and apologizing for his and Meghan’s Oprah interview, it’s been claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry reportedly wrote a letter to his father, Charles, to explain his actions and apologize for his controversial interview with Oprah, a royal expert has claimed.

Harry is alleged to have written the letter before he returned to the U.K. in April to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Mail on Sunday royal editor Emily Andrews claimed on the Channel 5 documentary, Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided, that soon after the explosive interview, Harry sent a letter to Charles partly “apologizing for Oprah” and partly to explain why he and Meghan sat for the interview.

“Before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Harry wrote Charles a letter, I think partly apologizing for Oprah,” Andrews said, according to Express. “But also I think wanting to explain from Harry and Meghan’s point of view, they felt none of the Royal Family were listening to them, that’s partly one of the reasons they had to literally walk away.”

Harry accused the Royals of racism during Oprah interview

Harry and Meghan dropped bombshell allegations of racism and neglect against the Royal Family during their two-hour interview with Oprah.

They alleged some royals did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed race and that they refused to help Meghan when she revealed she was having suicidal thoughts.

During the interview, they alleged that a member of the Royal Family shared their concern about Archie’s skin color and suggested that Archie having dark skin might be a problem.

Sources later alleged that Harry “lost his cool” and agreed to sit for the explosive Oprah interview shortly after the Palace announced the Queen had stripped him of his royal military titles.

Harry also attacked the Royals on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard

Despite the claim that Harry wrote a letter to Charles to apologize and explain his decision to hold the bombshell interview with Oprah in March, he went on in May to appear in another controversial interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

During the interview, Harry compared royal life to a “mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo,” and added that the biggest problem with being a Royal was “being born in it” and inheriting “every element of it without a choice.”

He also raised questions about Charles’s parenting, saying Charles suffered as a child due to his parents’ allegedly poor parenting skills and that he passed on “a lot of genetic pain and suffering” to his children.

The Duke of Sussex added that as a father he would like to “break that cycle”.

Harry repeated the allegations on his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See

Harry repeated the damning allegations he made against Charles on his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

He described royal life as a “nightmare” and claimed his father was unapologetic about passing on the apparent suffering to his children.

According to Harry, Charles told his sons “it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.”

Harry also claimed he and Meghan were forced to quit as senior working members of the Royal Family due to the “total neglect” they suffered.