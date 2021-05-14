Prince Harry says Prince Charles’s parenting caused ‘pain and suffering’: Vows to break the cycle with Archie

Prince Harry has accused his father, Prince Charles, of passing on a lot of genetic pain and suffering. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has called into question his father’s parenting skills after suggesting that Prince Charles had passed on a lot of “genetic pain and suffering.”

The 36-year-old Prince made the comments while conducting yet another controversial interview just two months after he and Meghan rocked the Royal family while making a series of damning revelations in conversation with Oprah.

This time, Harry was chatting to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. The pair got together to discuss the mental health impact of “growing up with privilege.”

In the deeply personal interview, Harry spoke in general about the difficulty of growing up in the royal family and compared it to living in a mix between the Truman Show and a zoo.

Prince Harry said: ‘My parents had suffered’

Harry also suggested that his father had been mistreated while growing up, and as a result, Charles had, in turn, treated him badly too. The Duke laid a lot of the blame on the system, as opposed to his father, but also stressed the importance that the cycle is broken.

He said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

Harry continued: “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway, so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

It’s not the first time Harry’s taken aim at his father; during the Oprah interview, he complained that Charles had cut him off, both emotionally and financially. At the time, he also said that the 72-year-old heir to the throne wasn’t accepting his calls.

In the latest interview, Harry also stated that he had been considering leaving the royal family since his 20s because of how the institution had affected his mother. He said he had thought: “Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again?”

Mental health issues encouraged Meghan and Harry to leave the UK

According to Meghan, her struggle with mental health was a key driver in Harry deciding to move the family away from England to North America at the start of 2020.

Harry has recently started focusing a lot on mental health, and the Duke and Oprah recently announced that they would be launching a documentary on mental health called The Me You Can’t See. It’s set to air from May 21 on Apple TV+.