Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need new UK mail address after Prince Charles cuts off Clarence House funding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a new U.K. mail address.

The Sussexes were left without a mail address after Prince Charles withdrew funding for their Clarence House mail service in the wake of their decision to step down as working members of the Royal Family, The Telegraph reports.

The news comes as Meghan and Harry cut their remaining official ties with the Royal Family.

Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has a department that handles incoming mail for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Duke and Duchess of Sussex).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Clarence House mail address handles thousands of letters from friends and fans in the UK and around the world.

However, after Charles reportedly cut off financial support for their mail service, the Sussexes will have to make new arrangements to receive their UK mail.

A source said that Harry and Markle did not immediately make new arrangements, but noted that their Archewell Foundation website lists a Los Angeles address for the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview will air on March 7

The latest news comes ahead of the airing of Harry and Meghan’s controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Monsters and Critics reported that the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah is a 90-minute special, titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

The interview will air on Sunday, March 7.

It is expected to focus primarily on Markle, 39, but Prince Harry, 36, will also be featured. The interview will cover a wide range of issues about Megxit and Markle’s life with Prince Harry.

They are expected to talk for the first time about the reasons behind their decision to quit as official working members of the Royal Family and their rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

News about the interview reportedly rattled senior members of the Royal Family who feared it could lead to embarrassing disclosures about the family.

Queen Elizabeth stripped Harry and Meghan of their remaining royal patronages

Following news that the Sussexes were set for a tell-all interview with Oprah, the Queen stripped Harry and Markle of their remaining royal patronages, including Harry’s ceremonial military title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

However, Buckingham Palace sources said the Queen will not strip them of their royal titles, including their His/Her Royal Highness and Duke/Duchess of Sussex titles.

But the sources explained that after they formally step down as working members of the Royal Family, they will not be allowed to use their royal titles on a “day-to-day” basis.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child

In another news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

They welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor, in May 2019.