Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a tell-all documentary about Royal life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly working on a new “tall-all” documentary about Royal Family life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making a new tell-all documentary that will offer a behind-the-scenes view of royal life.

The Sussexes are reportedly making the new documentary despite the ongoing Royal Family crisis sparked by their controversial interview with Oprah.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told talkRADIO that the Sussexes have “a lot more” disclosures to make about royal life.

They are currently making a documentary that will explore “how terrible certain things were” when they lived as members of the Royal Family, Express reported.

Levin claimed the Sussexes were working on a new tell-all documentary during a chat with talkRADIO host Mike Graham.

They talked about the controversial Oprah interview in March during which the Sussexes made multiple explosive allegations against the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan accused the Royal Family of racism and alleged the Royals and their aides gave Kate preferential treatment.

Graham commented that after the furor generated by their controversial interview with Oprah, he was not expecting that Harry would have more bombshells to drop.

“I thought after the Oprah interview that there wasn’t much more he could do,” Graham said. “He [Harry] spilled his guts, they have given everything they have got to give, but he just keeps going on and on and on.”

Levin answered that Harry and Meghan have “a lot more” disclosures to make.

“I think there is another documentary in the making where they will have taken films of various rooms and maybe even of various conversations,” the royal author said.

“They can then go detail by detail about how terrible certain things were. I’m waiting for that one. I think it will be yet another nail in the coffin of his relationship with his father and his brother. They can’t trust him anymore.”

Harry claimed Charles passed on ‘a lot of genetic pain and suffering’

Levin’s comments came after Harry’s recent interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast.

During the interview, Hary criticized Prince Charles’s parenting skills and claimed that life as a member of the Royal Family was “a mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

Harry suggested that the Prince of Wales passed on the “pain and suffering” he experienced as a child and added that he wanted to make sure that he broke the cycle by not passing on the “genetic pain and suffering” to his children.

“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or my parents suffered, I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” Harry said.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,'” he added.

Harry faced a backlash on social media after he made the comments. Royal fans accused him of dunking on his father and disrespecting the Queen.

Harry’s friend Skippy said ‘we’ve lost him’

The latest news also follows reports that Harry snubbed his childhood friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, by not inviting him to his wedding after-party. Harry reportedly snubbed Skippy after he voiced his reservations about Meghan.

After Harry’s wedding, Skippy reportedly remarked that the Duke of Sussex had abandoned his old friends.

Skippy lamented that “Meghan has changed Harry too much” and that his old friends have “lost him.”