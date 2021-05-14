Prince Charles ‘would like to find a way to make Harry and Meghan included again’ in the Royal Family

Prince Charles wants Harry and Meghan back in Royal Family despite recent attacks against the Royal Family. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Charles wants to reconcile with his son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, despite the tensions between them in the wake of Megxit, a Royal insider has claimed.

According to the Royal source, despite the Sussexes’ attacks against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah and Harry’s recent comments attacking his father’s parenting skills, Charles still “wants his son by his side.”

Harry attacked Charles’s parenting skills during a recent interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Harry suggested that Charles passed on a ‘lot of genetic pain and suffering’

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills and suggested that his father passed on “a lot of genetic pain and suffering.”

Harry said that Charles passed on the mistreatment and neglect he suffered as a child to his children, and now he wants to break the cycle and not pass it on to his children.

“I don’t think anyone should be pointing the finger and blaming anyone, but certainly, when it comes to parenting if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or my parents suffered, I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” Harry said.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,'” he added.

Charles still wants Harry and Meghan back in the Royal fold, a source said

Writing in the Daily Mail, Royal writer Don Wootton reported that a Palace source reacted to Harry’s comments on the Armchair Podcast, saying that Charles was aware of his shortcomings as a father but his wish was to have “his son by his side.”

“The Prince of Wales knows he didn’t always succeed as a father, but he tried his absolute best,” the source said.”Harry has been hurting since he was a little boy. It’s not an easy situation, but Prince Charles would much rather his son be by his side.”

However, the source admitted that the relationship between Harry and Charles was strained and that it would take time to heal.

The source added that as the new patriarch of the Royal Family following Prince Philip’s death, Charles is aware of his duty to protect the family, but his strained relationship with the Sussexes is not helping.

“The Prince of Wales would like to find a way to make Harry and Meghan included again, even though that is likely to take many years,” the source concluded.

Prince Charles was asked by a BBC reporter today about his relationship with Prince Harry following his son’s latest broadside.

He didn’t answer and got on with the job in hand – a visit to BCB International, which makes protective, medical and defence equipment, in Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/B6S41YxqHN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 14, 2021

Charles hoped that Jason Knauf’s exit would help to bring the Sussexes back

Royal sources also claimed that Prince Charles had hoped that the exit of the former royal aide Jason Knauf would help to bring the Sussexes back into the fold.

Knauf was the former press secretary of the Cambridges who reportedly accused them of bullying Royal staff.

The source said Charles was aware of the bitterness between the Susexes and some of the senior Royal aides, especially Knauf.

“It was impossible to imagine any sort of rapprochement while he [Knauf] remained in a senior role at William and Kate’s foundation and one of their key advisers,” the sourced added.

Charles will find a new role for Harry when he is king

The source also told Wootton that Charles was hoping that the Royals will be able to heal the rift between him and his son after they have a new team of aides in place.

Charles also wants to find a new role for Harry when he is king, the source said.