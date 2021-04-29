Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle in ‘great detail’ about the ‘restrictions and obligations’ of Royal Family life, expert claims

Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle about the restrictions of royal life, it has been claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle about the duties and obligations of royalty before they got married, a royal author has claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, tweeted on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex told her he informed Meghan about the “restrictions and obligations” of royalty before they married.

“Harry told me he went into great detail about the restrictions and obligations,” Levin tweeted.

Prince Philip biographer blamed Harry for Megxit

Levin’s tweet was in response to a tweet by the Prince Philip biographer, Robert Jobson.

Jobson tweeted a Daily Mail report with the headline: “Prince Harry should have better prepared Meghan Markle for royal life but ‘didn’t want to’ put her off by explaining how hard she would have to work, royal expert claims.”

The Daily Mail article cited a Page Six report in which Jobson, the author of Prince Philip’s Century, blamed Prince Harry for Megxit. Jobson told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex should have prepared Meghan for royal life.

“He’s not the sharpest guy, but maybe he didn’t want to explain it,” Jobson said. “It’s hard work being a member of the royal family. People think it’s not but it is. It’s not glamorous and maybe she didn’t fancy that after at all.”

Prince Harry should have better prepared Meghan Markle for royal life but 'didn't want to' put her off by explaining how hard she would have to work, royal expert claims

Jobson also blamed Meghan, saying should have done her “homework” before marrying into the Royal Family.

“It’s up to you to do your own homework if you want to marry into a prestigious family,” Jobson said, according to Page Six.

According to Jobson, Meghan had no excuse for being unprepared for life in the Royal Family because Samantha Cohen, a royal aide, was assigned to help her learn the ropes.

Meghan misunderstood what royalty was about, Jobson claimed. He said that being a member of the Royal Family is about “service” to others but Meghan did not understand that.

“I blame Harry, really, because he knew the story but he wanted his cake and to eat it and you can’t do that,” he concluded.

Meghan claimed she was unprepared for royal life

Levin’s tweet appears to contradict Meghan’s claim during the Sussexes’ explosive Oprah interview that she was uninformed and thus unprepared for her life as a member of the Royal Family.

“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family and it wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home or something that we followed,” she told Oprah.

She also told journalist Tom Bradby, during an interview on the 2019 ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, that she “had no idea” about the pressures of royal life before she entered it.