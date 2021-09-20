Why did Emily Wickersham leave NCIS cast? Agent Ellie Bishop is gone

Emily Wickersham may have played Agent Ellie Bishop for the final time on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS fans worried about Emily Wickersham leaving the cast may not realize that Agent Ellie Bishop has already left the show.

The last episode for Bishop was the Season 18 finale, where she said goodbye to Nick Torres and went off to work on a secret mission.

Wickersham was quick to address the NCIS fans, posting a statement online about her decision to leave the NCIS cast.

Recently, Wickersham also revealed that she is pregnant, which seemingly filled in another missing puzzle piece for NCIS fans who couldn’t understand her departure.

Emily Wickersham leaves the NCIS cast

“Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly. #ncis #cbs,” read part of a message that Wickersham left for the fans.

“This cast, this crew, are top-notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later,” Wickersham also wrote about this particular chapter closing on her career.

The door was left wide open for Bishop to return to the show at some point down the road, even if it is just to provide some closure when the NCIS series finale eventually arrives. Until then, though, we will be seeing a lot more of Agent Jessica Knight on NCIS episodes.

NCIS Season 19 arrives with a lot of drama

The brand new season of NCIS arrives on Monday, September 20. New episodes of the show will debut each Monday night at 9/8c, which is a shift from the regular slot on Tuesday nights. This is a big change not just for the CBS TV schedule, but also for millions of NCIS fans.

There are a lot of questions about what will happen during this new season of the show, especially when it comes to Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon). There is a worry that Harmon is approaching the time when he will be leaving the show and recent NCIS rumors reveal he won’t appear on many Season 19 episodes.

A scene from the opening moments of the NCIS Season 19 premiere was also revealed to ramp up the excitement level for fans. That’s going to tip things off and send NCIS viewers on a new and exciting journey during the Fall 2021 television season.

There are a number of new people on the NCIS cast to make up for the people who have left the show, but that might lead to some viewers becoming frustrated that the core of the show has changed so much over the years. That’s something that happens on most shows that last this long.

Hopefully, the ratings are really strong this fall, leading to an early order of NCIS Season 20 by the network.

Below is a clip from the final scene that Agent Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) had on the show. It gives a hint at where Nick’s mental state will be during NCIS Season 19, Episode 1.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.