NCIS star reveals that she is pregnant with surprise photo

The NCIS cast is back for Season 19 of the show in the fall of 2021. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS star Emily Wickersham has revealed that she is pregnant. The great news was just shared and it was something that caught everyone by surprise.

As most NCIS fans already know, Wickersham won’t be returning to the cast for Season 19 of the show. During the Season 18 finale, her character, Agent Ellie Bishop, left to work on a new project.

The show itself is going to look a lot different when it returns, especially since Mark Harmon has signed on to do only a few more episodes. Gibbs won’t be involved much with his team in the coming season, which could leave a power vacuum within NCIS.

Two new people have been added to the NCIS cast, so the dynamic of the show is going to change a bit in the fall. Hopefully, the writing is really strong and the episodes remain exciting for the audience.

Emily Wickersham reveals that she is pregnant

“My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” Emily Wickersham captioned a photo that she shared on Instagram.

It was definitely a surprising post from the future mom, but very exciting for her fans and followers. The photo has already been liked by more than 75,000 people, and that includes a number of fellow NCIS co-stars. Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, was one of them.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS Season 19: A new day and time

When NCIS finally returns from its summer hiatus, the show is going to be airing at a new time and on a new night each week for CBS.

NCIS Season 19 episodes will air Monday nights at 9/8c. This is going to be a huge change for viewers who got very used to watching new episodes every Tuesday night.

The show is also starting an hour later than it used to, partly so it can serve as the lead-in for the new NCIS spin-off that will debut in the fall.

NCIS: Hawaii is the latest chapter from this world of characters and it will air Monday nights at 10/9c. The show will replace NCIS: New Orleans within the character universe.

As for NCIS: Los Angeles, it will continue airing new episodes at 9/8c on Sunday nights. This will serve as Season 13 for the L.A.-based spin-off.

NCIS returns with Season 19 in the fall of 2021 on CBS.