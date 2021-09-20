NCIS cast: Who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight in Season 19?

Agent Knight is now a main character on the NCIS cast for Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast has a new main character in Special Agent Jessica Knight. Agent Knight appeared in two episodes at the end of Season 18, but now she becomes a primary character for Season 19 of the hit drama.

NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight worked for a special branch of NCIS, but her entire team was killed during an explosion in the penultimate episode of Season 18.

Without a team to work with, Knight was on hand to help Gibbs’ team try to solve the case of what had happened to her friends and co-workers. They were successful, thanks to her help.

Now, NCIS fans are going to see Agent Knight on a weekly basis, and it looks like she is going to take up some of the screentime that was dedicated to Agent Ellie Bishop over the last few years.

Who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast?

Actress Katrina Law plays Special Agent Jessica Knight on the NCIS cast. She first appeared on Season 18, Episode 15 (Blown Away) and was also featured on Season 18, Episode 16 (Rule 91). After she had filmed her scenes in Season 18, Law received some positive praise from other members of the NCIS cast on social media.

Before coming over to the NCIS cast, Law was known for playing Nyssa al Ghul on The CW’s Arrow, Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0, Karen Beach on The Oath, and Rebecca Lee on the Training Day television series. Christmas with the Darlings was a Hallmark movie that she also starred in and she was also seen in Spartacus as Mira.

Below is an image that Law shared on Instagram from a scene she shared with Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Agent McGee (Sean Murray).

NCIS Season 19 brings change to the show

NCIS fans need to be ready for a lot of changes during Season 19, and that isn’t limited to just the cast members. The show is airing on a new night, with new episodes debuting at 9/8c each Monday evening. CBS has taken the show away from Tuesday nights in order to air three FBI-based shows, so this change could take a while to get used to.

We have an extended NCIS trailer for the season premiere, which shows a new direction that the show is going to have to take this fall. The actress who plays Bishop has left the show, and it looks like we are going to see far less of Gibbs than we have in the past.

Actor Gary Cole has also joined the NCIS cast in a mysterious new role, so we will see him very early in the Season 19 episodes.

Make sure to tune in on Monday, September 20 for the NCIS season premiere at 9/8c on CBS. You can also stick around to see the series premiere of NCIS: Hawaii right after it.

Dream big. Love bigger. #NCIS' @WValderrama sharing a moment with his family before he heads off to present at the #Emmys2021. 📸 @WValderrama pic.twitter.com/WWwHLm2ltV — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 19, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.