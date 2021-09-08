NCIS cast: Who plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park in Season 19?

Gary Cole joins the NCIS cast for Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to feature a new main character for Season 19 and it may be one that impacts Gibbs’ team in a lot of different ways.

FBI Special Agent Alden Park is going to be introduced as a new character to the show, but it hasn’t been made clear if he is going to be someone that helps the team or hinders them in how they have done their jobs in the past.

With Gibbs getting suspended last season for beating up a suspect, the team has fallen under more scrutiny. Director Vance tried to get Gibbs to simply apologize so that everyone could move on, but Gibbs had no regrets for beating up a guy that had murdered dogs.

With the exits of Jack Sloane (played by Maria Bello) and Ellie Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham), there were gaps on the show that needed to be filled. And that’s where Agent Park is going to become a prominent figure.

Who plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park on NCIS cast?

Veteran actor Gary Cole is joining the NCIS cast as Agent Park. He doesn’t appear in the synopsis or cast list for the NCIS Season 19 premiere, but that doesn’t mean he won’t pop up at some point during the first episode. If we don’t see him on opening night, expect Cole to appear in Episode 2 the following week.

Cole has a lot of acting credits to his name over the years and he is still recognized as the boss from Office Space who was always checking up on the main character.

Cole also played the father of Ricky Bobby (Will Farrell) in the comedy Talladega Nights, one of the humorous broadcasters in Dodgeball, and also as Ted Jones in Pineapple Express.

It’s on television where Cole has been seen the most in recent years. Cole played Kurt McVeigh on The Good Wife and returned for The Good Fight, he was recently on Veep as Kent Davison, he played a firefighter close to Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, and he was also the often-featured Vice President Bob Russell on The West Wing.

Cole has definitely shown that he has a lot of range in the business, including memorable comedic and dramatic roles along the way. And that gives us every confidence that he could become the perfect addition to the NCIS cast, even if he ends up at odds with Gibbs’ team.

NCIS to air on Monday nights in Fall 2021

New episodes of NCIS will be airing on Monday nights instead of Tuesday nights this fall. CBS has moved the show to 9/8c each Monday, having it serve as the lead-in show for a brand new NCIS spin-off. NCIS: Hawaii will air at 10/9c during its debut season and the network hopes that having the shows back-to-back will help with ratings.

The NCIS Season 19 premiere date is Monday, September 20, and here is the trailer for Episode 1.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.