NCIS trailer reveals new characters, Fornell and Gibbs on a mission

Katrina Law continues playing Agent Jessica Knight for Season 19 of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

A new NCIS trailer for Season 19 has been released and it provides a more extended look at what’s to come this fall.

Shared below, this new Season 19 NCIS trailer still has to share the spotlight with NCIS: Hawaii, as the two shows will be the big draw for CBS on Monday nights.

A few of the biggest moments from the trailer are that we get to see Gibbs on a mission, new Agent Jessica Knight out on a case, and the introduction of the new character played by Gary Cole.

Cole plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park and Knight is played by Katrina Law. They are two new full-time members on the NCIS cast for Season 19.

A new NCIS Season 19 trailer from Wilmer Valderrama

NCIS cast member Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) shared the brand new trailer with fans this week. It is one of those trailers that you have to watch more than once because there is a lot of information to unpack.

In the trailer below, we see Gibbs asking where he is needed, we see a hint at the return of Tobias Fornell (played by Joe Spano), and we see Agent McGee (Sean Murray) and Agent Torres (Valderrama) working together in the NCIS offices again.

More news and notes about NCIS Season 19

We have a few NCIS spoilers here about Mark Harmon’s involvement in the new season. It’s still a bit unclear how often we will see him during the Fall 2021 installments, but it is certainly very exciting to see him as a big part of the latest trailer.

And don’t forget that NCIS has been moved to Monday nights in the fall. New episodes will air at 9/8c each Monday evening, beginning with the Season 19 premiere on September 20. The show is no longer going to be airing on Tuesday nights in any capacity, as CBS has cleared the decks for three FBI-based shows that night.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 will then air episodes at 10/9c each Monday, giving the new spin-off a prime location in the schedule. It is clear that CBS hopes that NCIS fans will stick around after episodes of that show to check out what is going on with the Hawaii-based spin-off. It could definitely lead to a boost in early ratings.

As a reminder, Agent Ellie Bishop is no longer working with NCIS. Actress Emily Wickersham is pregnant and she has left the NCIS cast. It will be interesting to see how the NCIS writers handle that development and if Torres will end up with a new love interest on the show.

