NCIS spoilers: Cast, synopsis revealed for Season 19 premiere

Mark Harmon returns for NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS spoilers about the cast and synopsis for Season 19, Episode 1 have been revealed by CBS. We now know who is on the list of NCIS guest stars and also what the episode is going to entail.

There are still a lot of leftover questions from how Season 18 ended. When we last saw the show, Bishop was saying goodbye to Torres and then Gibbs’ boat blew up with him on it.

For anyone who hasn’t heard the bad news yet, Emily Wickersham (she played Agent Ellie Bishop) has left the show. The actress recently revealed that she is also pregnant.

Due to Wickersham and Maria Bello (she played Jack Sloane) leaving the NCIS cast, two new people were brought in as full-time characters.

Synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 1

Below is the full synopsis for the new NCIS episode called Blood in the Water. It airs for the first time on Monday, September 20 at 9/8c.

"As the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered, they find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber), who wrote an exposé on him, on the 19th season premiere of NCIS."

NCIS cast for Season 19 premiere

As mentioned in the synopsis, actress Pam Dawber returns as journalist Marcie Warren on the season premiere. She appeared in the back-end of Season 18 and shared a lot of screen-time with Gibbs. Dawber is also married to Mark Harmon, which is why their scenes together seemed so effortless.

It will be fun to see the character of Marcie Warren on the show again, but there have also been some NCIS fan theories about that particular role.

Additional guest stars on the NCIS cast for Blood in the Water include Katherine Cortez as Thelma McKeever, Dave Florek as Virgil McKeever, and Colin Land as NCIS Special Agent Brent Hollister.

As for the primary NCIS cast, we will see the returns of Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nick Torres, Brian Dietzen as Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

We will also get to see Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, but one name that doesn’t show up on the episode is actor Gary Cole.

Maybe we won’t get to see the new NCIS cast member on the season premiere. But that would be surprising, as Cole was featured in the NCIS trailer that CBS recently put out.

A new night and time for NCIS in Fall 2021

New episodes of NCIS are going to be airing on Monday nights for the Fall 2021 television season. CBS moved the drama over from Tuesday nights in order to clear out that night for a new FBI-based show.

NCIS Season 19 will air at 9/8c each Monday, followed by the first season of NCIS: Hawaii at 10/9c.

New night, new rules — #NCIS returns Monday, September 20th followed by the new series premiere of @NCISHawaiiCBS. Be there. pic.twitter.com/2oUoSnWdef — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) August 13, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.